JuneOnnaBeat Drops New Single 'Watch Everybody'

Artist, producer, and songwriter June, also known as 'JuneOnnaBeat' has let nothing slow him down as he drops his new video to "Watch Everybody," a melodic trap track with dark yet colorful visuals. This video is his first release since his latest project "Benihibachi Buntherz," which was dropped Fall 2021 and boasts select features from artists such as RMC Mike, Fenix Flexin and Leezy Lyfe.

June delivers a listen-in-your-car-at-high-volume banger, perfect for driving through the streets or playing at the house while "remixing something with Sprite." The video moves through scenes in different colored hues with smoke and double cups throughout. June raps at the camera from a staircase as well as a Rolls Royce about taking risks, profit and providing.

A gifted and versatile talent, June truly showcases his skills in this production. In the opening scene the words "Edit by June" flash by almost too quickly to catch them. Then, right before the opening line, we hear the well-known 'Juneonnabeat' producer tag, confirming that the skilled artist not only wrote and delivered his lyrics, but produced the beat and the video as well. With an incomparable drive and a continual flow of new music, June is proving to be an unparalleled force in the music industry on all levels.

June, also known as "JuneOnnaBeat" is an artist, producer and songwriter that has gained recognition for his authenticity and ability to create a sound unlike any other. June began his musical career in his hometown of Sacramento, CA. In 2014, he released his first mixtape labeled "No Love Lost, No Trust Given" under Livewire Records.

It was in 'Sactown' he produced numerous singles with certified gold selling artist Mozzy, including collaborations such as "Gang Related Siblings", a joint mixtape they released in 2016. In that same year, June caught the eye of powerhouse Empire and established a distribution deal through which he released his mixtape "No Love Lost, No Trust Given 2". Three months later he dropped "Tomorrow Ain't Promised", his first solo album under Empire Distribution. His hard work and dedication earned June a spot amongst XXL's "30 of the Best Hip Hop Producers of 2016". In 2019 he relocated to Los Angeles to further his career.

June has since released multiple projects and collaborated with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Lil Boosie, YG, NBA Youngboy, TraeDATruth, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, and Cuban Doll, among many others. After spending a year behind bars in 2020, June came home to the death of his father due to Coronavirus. Still mourning the loss of his father, June channeled his energy into his craft and in 2021 collaborated with fellow Oak Park native Stingy Ju to drop a joint mixtape titled "Strip". Weeks before Halloween 2021, June released another solo project titled "BeniHibachi Buntherz", further continuing his mission to deliver his inimitable sound to audiences everywhere.

Watch the new music video here: