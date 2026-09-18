Juliet Shares Video for Single "Love or Die" From PASSAGES EP

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Juliet has released the video for her single 'Love or Die,' from her forthcoming EP Passages, out October 23. Painting with a broad sonic palette, the EP ties together soaring synth-pop ballads, propulsive melodic house, and intimate odes with a raw emotional honesty.

Juliet first rose to prominence with Elektra Records group 1Plus1 (joined by her brother, markie), with a techno-infused reworking of 'Cherry Bomb.' A solo deal with Virgin Records followed, pairing Juliet with two-time Grammy-winning producer Stuart Price (Madonna, Les Rhythmes Digitales). Their sleek dance record Random Order yielded multiple Billboard Hot Dance Club chart-toppers. A collaboration with David Guetta on 'Do Something Love' secured her place in early-2000s global electronic pop. Yet from a personal perspective, it was unsustainable. Rather than recalibrate, she exited entirely.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to her, Juliet's early work had accumulated millions of plays and sustains roughly 45,000 monthly listeners on Spotify to this day. In a digital economy defined by the constant output of content, the persistence of her music suggested something beyond trends: resonance.

It is the cultivation of resonance that is central to Passages. For Juliet, coming back to music means coming to accept herself as a storyteller first and foremost. She worked with her brother in his home studio in Bucks County, Pennsylvania; a small, well-heated room, a poorly behaved but much-loved Wurlitzer piano, a few excellent microphones, and time. When it came time to finalize mixes and mastering, they turned to two-time Grammy winner Glenn Barratt (Diana Ross) at Morningstar Studios in Philadelphia.

Juliet is no longer interested in chasing relevance; she is interested in finding resonance. The highest praise she has received for the new music came in the form of a handwritten note from a listener: 'This is that moment in my life. Thank you for putting words to it.' That is the north star by which Juliet navigates her new reality.

Photo Credit: Haley James [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Haley James [Download Hi-Res]

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