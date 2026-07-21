David Guetta Releases New Music Video for Single 'Liberté' as Juliet

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David Guetta has released a new music video for his single 'Liberté,' issued under his JULIET project name.

The video accompanies a single from the forthcoming EP Passages, due out October 23. Painting with a broad sonic palette, the EP ties together soaring synth-pop ballads, sleek, propulsive melodic house, and intimate, piano-driven odes with a raw emotional honesty.

Photo Credit: Photo by House Of The Model

Juliet first rose to prominence with the group 1Plus1 (wherein she joined her brother, markie), landing a deal with Elektra Records and carving space in the electro-club underground with a techno-infused reworking of 'Cherry Bomb.'

A solo deal with Virgin Records followed. Juliet was paired with two-time Grammy-winning producer Stuart Price (Madonna, Les Rhythmes Digitales), and together they built Random Order, a sleek dance record that would yield multiple Billboard Hot Dance Club chart-toppers. A collaboration with David Guetta on 'Do Something Love' placed her firmly within the architecture of early-2000s global electronic pop.

Yet from a personal perspective, it was unsustainable. The industry's ravenous thirst does not leave much space for health, wellness, or self-discovery. Rather than recalibrate, she exited. She married, became a mother, and stepped into the high-visibility world of professional sports as the wife of an NBA player.

Meanwhile… her art endured. Unbeknownst to her, Juliet's early work had accumulated over five million plays and sustains roughly 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify to this day. In a digital economy defined by algorithmic churn and the constant output of content, the persistence of her music in spite of her absence was unusual. It suggested something beyond trends: resonance.

It is the cultivation of resonance that is central to Passages. For Juliet, coming back to music means coming to accept herself as a storyteller first and foremost. Accordingly, the recording process was filled with time and spaces for exploration, reflection and resonance. Juliet worked with her brother in his home studio in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. When it came time to finalize mixes and mastering, they turned to two-time Grammy winner Glenn Barratt (Diana Ross, Teddy Pendergrass) at Morningstar Studios in Philadelphia.

If her early career was defined by velocity, this chapter is defined by gravity. She is not interested in chasing relevance; she is interested in finding resonance. The highest praise she has received so far for the new material came in the form of a handwritten note from a listener: 'This is that moment in my life. Thank you for putting words to it.' That is the north star by which Juliet navigates her new reality; intentional, deeply human, and definitively resonant.



Photo Credit: House Of The Model [Download Hi-Res]

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