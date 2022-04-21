Juliana Madrid Releases Sophomore Single 'Peppermint'

Today, on her 21st birthday, Texas-based alternative singer-songwriter Juliana Madrid is releasing "Peppermint" on New York's Neon Gold Records (MARINA, Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens etc).

The 90s-00s fuzzy guitar driven "Peppermint" is written by Juliana Madrid, Benjamin Ruttner (The Knocks), Simon Oscroft (Almost Monday, Naked and Famous), Matthew Koma (Kelly Clarkson, 5SOS, Shania Twain), produced by Benjamin Ruttner and Simon Oscroft and features Matt Chamberlain (Lorde, Fiona Apple, Tori Amos, Zola Jesus, WILLOW etc) on drums.

Juliana about "Peppermint": "In this song I wanted to convey all the feelings you can have from just a single moment. In this case - a brief interaction with an ex lover - how weird it can be to see someone out of the blue that you knew so well, now as a near stranger. You remember the love you shared, the little details about them you almost forgot. You kinda miss them but you don't forget the chaos, the heartache, and everything else they put you through. With a sigh of relief, you acknowledge that your choice of not being in their life anymore was the best decision you could have made. So this interaction isn't really a sad one - it's reassuring."

Last month, Juliana made her SXSW live debut at the Neon Golden showcase and released her debut single "Madonna." The emotionally driven song combines alt, grunge, and pop inspirations and sardonically covers a coming of age tale and includes the music video HERE (directed by Jax Anderson).

Juliana started playing music at the young age of 9, learning guitar at the encouragement of her parents. Soon after, she enrolled in a local program called School of Rock. There, she began to find her voice while realizing she also had a knack for songwriting, using music as a creative outlet to express herself.

Since then, Juliana and her guitar [which she named "Earl"] have been inseparable, working tirelessly to refine her craft. She frequently performs live and spends the rest of her time writing emotionally driven songs that touch on themes of relationships, religion, and growing up. Her musical influences span across the musical landscape including Fiona Apple, Patsy Cline, Elliot Smith, and Brandon Flowers. Initially writing alone in her bedroom, Juliana recently linked up with GRAMMY nominated songwriter and producer, Benjamin Ruttner (1/2 of The Knocks), to work on her debut music project.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Ben Ruttner