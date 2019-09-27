Juliana Hatfield Releases Single 'Next To You' Today

Today, Juliana Hatfield releases "Next To You," the second single from her forthcoming album Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police available 11/15 on American Laundromat Records.



The album is a second in a series of cover projects that kicked off with 2018s Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John. She told Billboard recently, "Whenever I make an album of my own songs, at the end I feel so depleted. I feel like I've said everything I have to say and will never write another song. But I don't want to stop making music. That's when I go and start looking at other people's stuff... so I can keep working. Recording covers is like a working vacation. It's fun, and it also informs my own stuff afterwards."



The 12-song album was produced by Juliana Hatfield who performed all vocals, guitars, and keyboards and some of the drums and bass with additional contributions from Chris Anzalone (Roomful of Blues) and Ed Valauskas (the Gravel Pit), respectively.



"The songs I've chosen seem to resonate in the present moment. 'Rehumanize Yourself,' 'Landlord,' and 'Murder By Numbers' explore ugly kinds of nationalism, abuses of power, and the mendacity of large swaths of the ruling class. And then there are the timeless, relatable psychodramas: 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Can't Stand Losing You,' and 'Canary In A Coalmine'."



Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police is available for pre-order with special bundles, label-exclusive vinyl colors, signed CDs, LPs, test pressings and more at American Laundromat Records along with the release of the first single, "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da." The song can be purchased on all digital platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, etc.

Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police Track Listing:

1. Can't Stand Losing You

2. Canary In A Coalmine

3. Next To You

4. Hungry For You (J'Aurais Toujours Faim De Toi)

5. Roxanne

6. Every Breath You Take

7. Hole In My Life

8. De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

9. Murder By Numbers

10. Landlord

11. Rehumanize Yourself

12. It's Alright For You





