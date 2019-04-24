Julian Marley Announces East Coast Tour in Support of New Album, 'As I Am'

British Jamaican roots-reggae GRAMMY nominated crooner, Julian Marley announces his upcoming eleven-date East Coast tour, in support of his fourth and latest album, "As I Am." Julian, the son of the late Bob Marley is widely known as a master multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer and overall genre-bending singer-songwriter.

The January released album, "As I Am" is a follow up album to his prestigious 2009 GRAMMY nominated album "Awake." Julian began the album's recording at the family-famed Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica and embodies Julian's very being, as a spiritually fueled artist, centered on living an abundant lifestyle filled with love, family and purpose. The international tour will begin on the East Coast, with additional announcements to follow of a July-August West Coast tour, followed by Europe in October-November, and South America in November-December.

Fans can expect to enjoy some Julian Marley bundle perks at select venues along the tour, with special VIP packages to include JuJu Royal products and "As I Am CD's, along with early entrance meet and greets. Julian will perform with his longtime running bandmates, The Uprising.

TOUR DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

May 08: Newport News, Virginia - Boat House Live

May 09: Leesburg, Virginia - Tally Ho Theatre

May 10: Riverhead, New York - Suffolk, Theatre

May 11: Greenfield, Massachusetts - Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center

May 12: Wilmington, Delaware - World Cafe Live @The Queen

May 14: Rochester, New York - Lilac Festival

May 15 - Albany, New York - Skyloft Albany

May 16: New York, New York - Sony Hall

May 17: Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre

May 18: Norwalk, Connecticut - Wall Street Theatre

May 19: Hartford, Connecticut - Infinity Hall Hartford

"As I Am" album was released by acclaimed label, Ghetto Youths International and Zojak World Wide. The seventeen-track albumboasts renowned Artists and Producers, Julian Marley, Damian Marley and Stephen Marley, as well as Zojak World WideExecutive Producers - Aaron Mahifeldt and Zoe Espitia. The album features collaborations with successful GRAMMY award winning talents Shaggy and Beenie Man, among others. The instrumentals in "As I Am" include key elements of Julian's rich experiences in England, Jamaica and the U.S.

"I look forward to bringing my music to the people, through a boots-to-the-ground live performance of my new album. There is nothing more that feeds me than performing live for my fans. I look forward," says Julian.

For more information, tickets or more information, visit: JulianMarley.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories