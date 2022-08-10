Julian Lage Shares New Single 'Tributary'

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared "Tributary," available now for streaming and download. An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King premieres today at YouTube.

"Tributary" marks the latest single from Lage's upcoming new album, View With A Room, arriving via Blue Note Records on Friday, September 16. Vinyl, CD, and digital pre-orders are available now.

A stunning collection of ten compelling original compositions that sees Lage expanding upon his core trio's orchestrational possibilities with the involvement of six-string icon Bill Frisell, View With A Room also includes such acclaimed new singles as "Auditorium" and "Word For Word," both available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Official live performance videos are streaming now at YouTube. Both "Auditorium" and "Word For Word" were met by immediate applause from such publications as Guitar World, which hailed the latter track as "breathtaking...three minutes of jazz bliss."

Lage will mark the arrival of View With A Room with a busy international live schedule, including this fall's "View With A Room In Concert" U.S. tour, getting underway September 13 at Pittsburgh, PA's Oaks Theater and then traveling through mid-December. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

View With A Room sees Lage fulfilling a long-standing goal to "have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble" by adjoining his core trio of Roeder and King with legendary guitarist Bill Frisell.

Having previously collaborated in several different contexts, including duo concerts and projects devised by John Zorn, the two musicians honed in on a shorthand musical vocabulary rich with references - spanning The Beach Boys, Keith Jarrett's American and European Quartets, and George Harrison's All Things Must Pass - to craft a subtle, eloquent weave that expertly manifests Lage's enhanced vision in atmospheric and incisive ways throughout the new collection.

"There's no one I would trust more than Bill Frisell to come into our trio ecosystem and be able to expand it while totally embracing it," Lage says. "It became a beautiful collaboration that achieved the Technicolor experience that I've been searching for."

Produced by Lage's wife and musical partner, singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy, at Brooklyn's Bridge Studios with engineer Mark Goodell, View With A Room marks Lage's second release via Blue Note Records, following last year's acclaimed label debut album, Squint. Lage's longtime friend and collaborator Armand Hirsch added integral post-production elements that bring the emotional intent of each song into focus.

Watch the official music video for the new single here:

Julian Lage Tour Dates

AUGUST

22-26 - Big Indian, NY - Alternative Guitar Summit Camp

SEPTEMBER

1 - Rimouski, QC - Festi Jazz International de Rimouski

3 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Jazz Festival

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Oaks Theater

14 - Bellefontaine, OH - Holland Theatre

16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

20 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

21 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

23 - Monterey, CA - Monterey Jazz Festival

24 - San Francisco, CA - SF JAZZ

25 - Geyserville, CA - Trione Vineyards and Winery

27 - Visalia, CA - Cellar Door

28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

OCTOBER

1 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall *

19 - Leuven, BE - 30CC/Schouwburg

21 - Oslo, NO - Victoria Nasjonal Jazzscene

22 - Reggio Emilia, IT - Teatro Ariosto

25 - Milan, IT - Blue Note

26 - Brussels, BE - BOZAR

27 - Nuremberg, DE - NUEJAZZ Festival

28 - Aachen, DE - Musikbunker Aachen

29 - Roeselare, BE - De Spil

NOVEMBER

1 - Barcelona, ES - La Nau

2 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Pavón

30 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I

DECEMBER

1 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Downstairs)

2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

3 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

4 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate

6 - Newark, OH - Thirty One West

7 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

8 - Lexington, KY - Origins Jazz Series @ Lexington Children's Theatre

9 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

14 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

JANUARY 2023

13-20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Blue Note At Sea

* with The Bad Plus