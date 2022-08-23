Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Julia Jacklin Releases New Single 'Be Careful With Yourself' From New Album 'PRE PLEASURE'

Julia Jacklin Releases New Single 'Be Careful With Yourself' From New Album 'PRE PLEASURE'

PRE PLEASURE arrives this Friday, August 26.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Just ahead of her highly-awaited new album PRE PLEASURE, Australia's Julia Jacklin shares a latest taste of the forthcoming album with new single, "Be Careful With Yourself." PRE PLEASURE arrives this Friday, August 26 on Polyvinyl Record Co.

Driving guitars usher you into the hazy, dreamlike soundscape of "Be Careful With Yourself," while Jacklin's effortless vocals cut through rhythmic drums and airy harmonies. Equal parts honest and vulnerable, "Be Careful With Yourself" is a cathartic release and a love song for the ages.

"Be Careful With Yourself" follows fan favorites, "Love, Try Not To Let Go," "I Was Neon," and "Lydia Wears A Cross," which received a wave of love on release globally, reviewed by the likes of Pitchfork, The New York Times, Stereogum, NME and NPR Music, with media and fans all welcoming the return of Jacklin and news of her third album release.

"I Was Neon" also received serious radio acclaim, with the track being added to full rotation on triple j and international support from BBC Radio 6, BBC Radio 1, SiriusXMU, KEXP and KCRW.

Since releasing her debut album Don't Let the Kids Win in 2016, the Melbourne-via-Blue Mountains singer-songwriter has carved out a fearsome reputation as a direct lyricist, willing to excavate the parameters of intimacy and agency in songs both stark and raw, loose, and playful. If her folky debut announced those intentions, and the startling 2019 follow-up Crushing drew in listeners uncomfortably close, PRE PLEASURE is the sound of Jacklin gently loosening her grip.

The new album, Jacklin's third, is a masterclass in songwriting and cements her status as one of the most important songwriters of our time. PRE PLEASURE was conceived upon returning home from a mammoth Crushing world tour, and finished in a frantic few months of recording in Montreal with co-producer Marcus Paquin (The Weather Station, The National).

The 10-track offering sees Jacklin once again putting intensely personal thoughts and feelings to paper whilst expanding on her signature sound; and, at the same time, attempting to inject some joy back into the process.

"Once music becomes your job, you can lose the purity of music fandom. I spent the last two years trying to reconnect with that. I didn't play much, I just listened. Especially to a lot of big pop music like Celine Dion, Robyn and Luther Vandross - music that wasn't so heavy, big feelings, big production. You lose sight of what putting on a big, beautiful song can do."

PRE PLEASURE reflects this source inspiration and showcase Jacklin's willingness to explore new terrain as both a producer and songwriter, once again presenting her most authentic and genuine self and translating it into deeply personal, timeless songs.

Jacklin is due to tour the US, UK and Europe from August this year. The tour will span several months and see her perform at her biggest venues to date, including iconic rooms like the 3000-capacity Roundhouse in London, and 1800-capacity Brooklyn Steel in New York.

Watch the new visualizer here:

US Tour Dates

08/26 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater - Here and There Festival

08/27 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain't No Picnic Festival

09/09 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

09/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #

09/12 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

09/15 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

09/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

09/18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

09/20 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre $

09/21 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre $

09/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University $

09/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $

09/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line $

09/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater $

09/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

09/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom $

09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile $

10/01 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (SOLO) $

10/02 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

10/04 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/05 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern $

10/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre $

10/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $

# w/ Kara Jackson

$ w/ Katy Kirby

UK & European Tour Dates

11/03 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street &

11/05 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 TV Studio &

11/06 - Manchester, UK @ The Ritz &

11/07 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill &

11/09 - Bristol, UK @ SWX &

11/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk &

11/11 - London, UK @ Roundhouse &

11/13 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie &

11/14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club &

11/15 - Cologne, Germany @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld &

11/17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso &

11/18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Knust &

11/20 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret &

11/21 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan &

11/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset &

11/24 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre &

11/25 - Munich, Germany @ Strom &

11/26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Plaza &

11/27 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia &

11/29 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo &

11/30 - Madrid, Spain @ SalaMon &

12/01 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Lav &

& w/ Erin Rae

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Kathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob BaldwinKathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob Baldwin
August 23, 2022

The award-winning, Detroit-native will hit several UK spots including Pizza Express Soho, The Pheasantry Chelsea and Hampstead Jazz Club. Kosins, known for her energetic and eclectic musical palette and distinguished international performance history, is thrilled to  return overseas. Check out the new single and tour dates now!
Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'
August 23, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!
Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch LineupChris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch Lineup
August 23, 2022

The BeachLife Ranch lineup of top talent includes: The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, and more.
Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'
August 23, 2022

he Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Elijah Wolf released a new single “Holding This In.” The song was co-written by Josh Jaeger and continues his creative partnership with producer Sam Cohen who produced his 2021 single “Yesterday, With You” and full length album Brighter Lighting.
VIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES TrailerVIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Trailer
August 23, 2022

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. Watch the new video now!