Julia Jacklin Releases New Single 'Be Careful With Yourself' From New Album 'PRE PLEASURE'

Just ahead of her highly-awaited new album PRE PLEASURE, Australia's Julia Jacklin shares a latest taste of the forthcoming album with new single, "Be Careful With Yourself." PRE PLEASURE arrives this Friday, August 26 on Polyvinyl Record Co.

Driving guitars usher you into the hazy, dreamlike soundscape of "Be Careful With Yourself," while Jacklin's effortless vocals cut through rhythmic drums and airy harmonies. Equal parts honest and vulnerable, "Be Careful With Yourself" is a cathartic release and a love song for the ages.

"Be Careful With Yourself" follows fan favorites, "Love, Try Not To Let Go," "I Was Neon," and "Lydia Wears A Cross," which received a wave of love on release globally, reviewed by the likes of Pitchfork, The New York Times, Stereogum, NME and NPR Music, with media and fans all welcoming the return of Jacklin and news of her third album release.

"I Was Neon" also received serious radio acclaim, with the track being added to full rotation on triple j and international support from BBC Radio 6, BBC Radio 1, SiriusXMU, KEXP and KCRW.

Since releasing her debut album Don't Let the Kids Win in 2016, the Melbourne-via-Blue Mountains singer-songwriter has carved out a fearsome reputation as a direct lyricist, willing to excavate the parameters of intimacy and agency in songs both stark and raw, loose, and playful. If her folky debut announced those intentions, and the startling 2019 follow-up Crushing drew in listeners uncomfortably close, PRE PLEASURE is the sound of Jacklin gently loosening her grip.

The new album, Jacklin's third, is a masterclass in songwriting and cements her status as one of the most important songwriters of our time. PRE PLEASURE was conceived upon returning home from a mammoth Crushing world tour, and finished in a frantic few months of recording in Montreal with co-producer Marcus Paquin (The Weather Station, The National).

The 10-track offering sees Jacklin once again putting intensely personal thoughts and feelings to paper whilst expanding on her signature sound; and, at the same time, attempting to inject some joy back into the process.

"Once music becomes your job, you can lose the purity of music fandom. I spent the last two years trying to reconnect with that. I didn't play much, I just listened. Especially to a lot of big pop music like Celine Dion, Robyn and Luther Vandross - music that wasn't so heavy, big feelings, big production. You lose sight of what putting on a big, beautiful song can do."

PRE PLEASURE reflects this source inspiration and showcase Jacklin's willingness to explore new terrain as both a producer and songwriter, once again presenting her most authentic and genuine self and translating it into deeply personal, timeless songs.

Jacklin is due to tour the US, UK and Europe from August this year. The tour will span several months and see her perform at her biggest venues to date, including iconic rooms like the 3000-capacity Roundhouse in London, and 1800-capacity Brooklyn Steel in New York.

Watch the new visualizer here:

