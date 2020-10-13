Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Juilliard Evening Division Voice Class transitioned to remote learning partway through the semester.

Oct. 13, 2020  

Juilliard Evening Division Release Medley II 'Some Other Time/ No One Is Alone'

Due to COVID-19, our Juilliard Evening Division Voice Class transitioned to remote learning partway through our semester and we soon embraced Zoom lessons. We put together our initial medley in July as a pseudo recital, since we couldn't be together in person. It allowed us to feel connected, both through music and the friendships we formed navigating this unique circumstance.

We enjoyed the experience of creating that song so much and dreaded seperating once it completed. This desire to stay together brought our second song to life.

This compilation reflects perfectly how we are all feeling at the moment. It is a great reminder that even though we are physically separated, no one is alone. 'Oh well, we'll catch up some other time'.

Listen below.

"Some Other Time" Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, Adolph Green

"No One is Alone" Stephen Sondheim

Executive Producers:

Lynn O'Hearn Wagner
Krissy Garber

Music Arrangements, Piano, Producing/Mixing, Video Editing:
Nick Petrillo

Featuring:
Lisa Bondi
Lynn O'Hearn Wagner
Krissy Garber
Masakazu Ando
Rika Yu
Yulin Long


