Jude Brothers Releases DOGWOOD MAIDEN VOYAGE Album

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Jude Brothers has released their new album, Dogwood Maiden Voyage, via Gar Hole Records. Expansive yet intimate, and steeped in folk tradition, the album explores themes of grief, light, and spiritual longing, offering a rich blend of global folk influences, string harmonies, and collaborative musicianship that define Brothers' distinctive sound.

Created in living rooms, recording studios, and train tunnels between Tennessee and Arkansas, Dogwood Maiden Voyage reflects Brothers' personal journey and global folk influences, inviting listeners to feel connected to a diverse musical world.

The album follows Brothers' 2017 release & the Concrete Dragonfly and 2023's render tender/blunder sunder, both of which embraced raw, honest performance. On Dogwood Maiden Voyage, Brothers' collaboration with musicians creates a warmer, more expansive sound, inspiring appreciation for collective artistry. 'There's grief and darkness in this music, but there's light, too,' says Brothers. 'Dogwood Maiden Voyage makes room for both sides of that divide. It's an album of multitudes — a record for all seasons.'

'Magpie and Birch' is the album's focus track and a song about surrendering control and letting nature, love, dreams, and life exist in their wildest, most untameable forms. Written in collaboration with poet and musician Mike Young, the song began as an exchange of lines before Brothers found its melody late one night.

'The song started with me and my poet rocker buddy Mike Young playing around and trading lines back and forth,' says Brothers. 'The melody came to me late one night in my room, or rather, it took me, and I ran away with it! I wanted the recording to feel like sitting around a campfire, jamming and playing pass-the-guitar with friends late into the night.'

That spirit of openness and collaboration runs throughout Dogwood Maiden Voyage, where global folk traditions, natural landscapes, grief, desire, love, and spiritual longing converge. The result is a richly layered yet intimate record that expands Brothers' sound while preserving the singular, searching songwriting at its core. With this album, Jude Brothers sails toward a new shore, bringing together a wider musical palette and a community of collaborators without leaving behind the strange, tender, and searching spirit that has defined their work.

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