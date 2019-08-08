Judah & the Lion's LET GO Chosen as ESPN's College Football Anthem for 2019-20 Season

Today at the Capitol Congress in Los Angeles, ESPN announced that Cletus the Van/Caroline recording artist Judah & the Lion will provide the musical backdrop for the 2019-20 College Football Season. The newest single from the band - "Let Go" - will serve as the anthem for ESPN's coverage of College Football's 150th season, which kicks off on August 24. This marks the fifth year ESPN has collaborated with Universal Music Group. Once again, music from the labels' biggest artists will be incorporated into ESPN college football programming, promotion and games throughout the season.



"College football is back. For fans, teams and players, it is about letting it all go for the wild ride of the season," said Emeka Ofodile, ESPN Vice President of Marketing. "Judah & the Lion and their single 'Let Go' captures that emotion and story to a 'T'. We can't wait for college football to start."

Listen to the track on your favorite streaming service here!



Said Brian Nolan, Senior Vice President, Capitol Music Group, "We are thrilled to partner with ESPN for the upcoming college football season. Music plays such a prominent role within the landscape of the college football experience and Judah & the Lion have delivered an instant classic anthem with 'Let Go.'"



Added Judah Akers, Judah & the Lion, "From the time we were five years old, my big brother and I would wake up every morning before school just to watch ESPN. Growing up big college football fans and tailgating at every Tennessee home game, it's been a huge part of my family's culture as long as I can remember. It's simply unreal to have ESPN partner with us on our new song 'Let Go.'"



"Let Go" was officially released today and accompanied by an ESPN-produced college football hype video, marking the track's world debut and ushering in a new college football season on ESPN. The band wrote and recorded the song specifically with the college football season in mind, including elements of "Pep Talk" - the stirring introductory track from the band's new LP Pep Talks - and will be included in a deluxe version of the album available today.



This season, college football fans will hear music from Judah & the Lion and other top artists from Capitol Music, Interscope, and other Universal Music artists including Jax Jones, Five Seconds of Summer, NF, Jeezy, Brantley Gilbet, Thomas Rhett, and many more. ESPN celebrates the 150th season of College Football beginning this Labor Day Weekend, which will feature top-tier match ups and the most games of any network in week 1, which will continue throughout the season.



ESPN's Networks 2019 College Football Slate

Nashville's Judah & the Lion released their critically acclaimed third LP Pep Talks on May 3 2019 via Cletus the Van/Caroline. Pep Talks follows the breakthrough success of sophomore LP, Folk Hop N Roll - the album spawned triumphant 2017 PLATINUM-selling single "Take It All Back" which topped the alternative songs chart for three weeks in a row, paving the way for a Best New Rock/Alternative Artist win at the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards, numerous TV appearances, tours with twenty one pilots, Incubus,Jimmy Eat World, headlining sets at festivals across the globe and more. Pep Talks lead single "Over my head" rocketed to Alternative Radio's Top 10 earlier this year and made its small screen debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! March 2019. The band also made debut appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers and NBC's TODAY ahead of the album's release. With 350 million global streams under their belts, their biggest headlining tour this fall and latest single "Why Did You Run?" quickly climbing the charts, 2019 is poised to lift Judah & the Lion to new heights.





