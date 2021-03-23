Joywave Release Brand New Song 'After Coffee'

Joywave have released their song 'After Coffee', a contemplative and collective sigh set to music, ruminating over the pleasures of the mundane. The song comes almost a year to the day that the Rochester, New York-based alt/rock band released their third album, Possession, on March 13, 2020 - the day the world shut down and what the band called "the worst possible day."

While not a pandemic song, the sentiment is relatable. "Some listeners will undoubtedly hear their own 2020 experiences in the lyrics," Joywave frontman Daniel Armbruster notes, "but to me it's just waking up, pouring the coffee, petting the cat, and enjoying the silence."

This revelation came about as the band's tour plans came to a halt and they found themselves off the road and at home for an extended period of time - a first since the release of their debut album How Do You Feel Now? in 2015.

Additionally, Joywave will be the featured artist on this week's 'GRAMMY Spotlight Saturday' series for March. The in-depth interview is to watch now and can be found here.

The band - Daniel Armbruster: Vocals // Paul Brenner: Drums // Joseph Morinelli: Guitar // Benjamin Bailey: Keyboard, Guitar, Vocals - have been separated since lockdown and are looking forward to unleashing more music, more innovative creative visuals and getting back to performing live this year.

