Joyce Manor to Premiere New Album, '40 OZ. TO FRESNO'

Today, Joyce Manor officially announce their 6th studio album, 40 oz. To Fresno, slated for release on June 10th, 2022. They also share "Gotta Let It Go," the first single available today on all streaming platforms. Pairing sentimental lyrics with an aggressive bridge, the track emphasizes the "punk" in pop-punk and is the perfect re-introduction to the band.

Originally planning to take a small break from music, Joyce Manor brought their latest project 40 oz to Fresno to life thanks to singer/guitarist Barry Johnson's desire to keep writing during quarantine. Produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Tokyo Police Club, Joyce Manor's 'Cody',) mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix) with Tony Thaxton of Motion City Soundtrack on drums, a sense of liberation lies at the core of this project. It's strangely fitting that the title was taken from an auto-corrected text message about Sublime. Those types of happy accidents are all over 40 oz. To Fresno and are worth the subsequent sonic hangover.

Vocalist Barry Johnson summarizes,"This album makes me think of our early tours, drinking a 40 in the van on a night drive blasting Guided By Voices and smoking cigarettes the whole way to Fresno."

Since forming in 2008, the pop-punk group has proved time and time again that they capture listeners' attention through their catchy yet thought provoking lyrics, and high energy shows. Although they have an established sound that reflects the energetic and gritty nature of the band which fans have come to expect, they push the limits by experimenting throughout the recording process.

