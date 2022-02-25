Joy Oladokun's New Song 'Fortune Favors the Bold' Feat. Tim Gent

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun's new song, "Fortune Favors The Bold" featuring special guest Tim Gent, is out today.

Reflecting on the song, Oladokun shares, "We wrote this song as a sort of way to imagine a world where victims are heard and addictions are met with compassion. Natalie, Jeremy and I all felt that the most powerful people we've encountered in our lives were also the most compassionate. This song is both a celebration of those people and a way of hoping that the influence of kindness and care continues to spread until this world is a radically different place."

Written by Oladokun, Jeremy Lutito and Natalie Hemby (Lady Gaga, The Highwomen, Kacey Musgraves), "Fortune Favors The Bold" follows last month's release, "Keeping The Light On," as well as Oladokun's breakthrough major label debut, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records-stream/purchase here).

Widely acclaimed, the album landed on numerous "Best of 2021" lists including at NPR Music, Billboard, Variety,American Songwriter, The Tennessean, Nashville Scene and The Bitter Southerner. Most recently, Oladokun was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, was featured on the acclaimed podcast, "Song Exploder," and made her debut on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and PBS' "Austin City Limits."

Oladokun will also embark on her first ever headline tour this spring including stops at Austin's Antone's, Dallas' Club Dada, Los Angeles' Troubadour (sold out), San Francisco's Great American Music Hall, Seattle's Neumos, Chicago's Lincoln Hall, New York's Bowery Ballroom (sold out), Boston's Royale, Washington DC's Union Stage and Nashville's The Basement East (two nights, one sold out) among several others. She will also join My Morning Jacket for several shows this fall and make her Bonnaroo debut this June. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tour Dates

April 7-Austin, TX-Antone's Nightclub*

April 8-Dallas, TX-Club Dada*

April 10-Phoenix, AZ-The Crescent Ballroom*

April 11-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour* (SOLD OUT)

April 13-San Francisco, CA-Great American Music Hall*

April 15-Portland, OR-Wonder Ballroom*

April 16-Seattle, WA-Neumos*

April 19-Salt Lake City, UT-Soundwell*

April 20-Denver, CO-Summit*

April 22-Kansas City, MO-recordBar*

April 23-Davenport, IA-The Raccoon Motel*

April 24-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line*

April 26-Madison, WI-Majestic Theatre*

April 27-Chicago, IL-Lincoln Hall*

April 29-Toronto, ON-Horseshow Tavern*

May 1-Boston, MA-Royale*

May 2-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom* (SOLD OUT)

May 5-Holyoke, MA-Gateway City Arts*

May 6-Ardmore, PA-Ardmore Music Hall*

May 7-Pittsburgh, PA-Thunderbird Music Hall*

May 9-Washington, DC-Union Stage*

May 10-Durham, NC-Motorco Music Hall*

May 11-Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle*

May 13-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West*

May 14-Nashville, TN-The Basement East* (SOLD OUT)

May 15-Nashville, TN-Basement East*

May 20-Gulf Shores, AL-Hangout Music Fest

June 18-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music Festival

August 11-Redmond, WA-Marymoor Park+

August 12-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater+

August 14-Stanford, CA-Frost Amphitheater+

August 16-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl+

August 17-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Forever Cemetery+

August 19-Taos, NM-Kit Carson Park+

August 23-Dillon, CO-Dillon Amphitheater+

August 24-Dillon, CO-Dillon Amphitheater+

August 26-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

August 27-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

September 16-New Haven, CT-Westville Music Bowl+

September 19-Charlottesville, VA-Ting Pavilion+

September 20-Wilmington, NC-Live Oak Bank Pavilion+

September 22-Asheville, NC-Rabbit Rabbit+

September 23-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheater+

September 24-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater+

*with special guest Bre Kennedy

+supporting My Morning Jacket

Photo credit: Sophia Lauer