Joy Oladokun Releases New Song 'Keeping the Light On'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun's new song, "Keeping the Light On," is out today.

Reflecting on the song, Oladokun shares, "My next body of work is about the human will to keep trying in the midst of all the tragedy that we've seen and perpetrated. 'Keeping the Light On' is my little musical way of saying it's really hard to keep trying but I think part of life is doing so anyway and seeing what magic comes out of it."

Written by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo and Ian Fitchuk, "Keeping the Light On" is Oladokun's first new music since her breakthrough major label debut, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records). Widely acclaimed, the album landed on numerous "Best of 2021" lists including at NPR Music, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, Nashville Scene and The Bitter Southerner. Most recently, Oladokun was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, was featured on the acclaimed podcast, "Song Exploder," and made her debut on both ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and PBS' "Austin City Limits."

Oladokun will embark on her first ever headline tour this spring including stops at Austin's Antone's, Dallas' Club Dada, Los Angeles' Troubadour (sold out), San Francisco's Great American Music Hall, Seattle's Neumos, Minneapolis' Fine Line, Chicago's Lincoln Hall, New York's Bowery Ballroom (sold out), Boston's Royale, Washington DC's Union Stage and Nashville's The Basement East (two nights, one sold out) among several others. Oladokun will also make her Bonnaroo debut this summer.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

April 7-Austin, TX-Antone's Nightclub*

April 8-Dallas, TX-Club Dada*

April 10-Phoenix, AZ-The Crescent Ballroom*

April 11-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour* (SOLD OUT)

April 13-San Francisco, CA-Great American Music Hall*

April 15-Portland, OR-Wonder Ballroom*

April 16-Seattle, WA-Neumos*

April 19-Salt Lake City, UT-Soundwell*

April 20-Denver, CO-Summit*

April 22-Kansas City, MO-recordBar*

April 23-Davenport, IA-The Raccoon Motel*

April 24-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line*

April 26-Madison, WI-Majestic Theatre*

April 27-Chicago, IL-Lincoln Hall*

April 29-Toronto, ON-Horseshow Tavern*

May 1-Boston, MA-Royale*

May 2-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom* (SOLD OUT)

May 5-Holyoke, MA-Gateway City Arts*

May 6-Ardmore, PA-Ardmore Music Hall*

May 7-Pittsburgh, PA-Thunderbird Music Hall*

May 9-Washington, DC-Union Stage*

May 10-Durham, NC-Motorco Music Hall*

May 11-Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle*

May 13-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West*

May 14-Nashville, TN-The Basement East* (SOLD OUT)

May 15-Nashville, TN-Basement East*

May 20-Gulf Shores, AL-Hangout Music Fest

June 18-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music Festival

*with special guest Bre Kennedy