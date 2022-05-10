Joy Oladokun Releases New Single 'Purple Haze'

Breakthrough artist Joy Oladokun's new single, "Purple Haze," is out today on Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records. The song, about love and the end of the world, made its debut last week on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Of the song, Joy shares, "I wrote 'Purple Haze' while I was in LA after some wildfires, and I noticed the sky was not the color that it should be. It made me think about the world we live in and all the information we get on a daily basis. It almost feels like we might be on our way out as a species but there are wonderful things like family, friends, partners, dogs - things that inspire us towards beauty and excitement. Even if this all ends, it was worth the experience."

Joy is currently in the midst of her first nationwide headline tour. Upcoming stops include Pittsburgh's Thunderbird Music Hall, Washington DC's Union Stage, Atlanta's Terminal West and Nashville's The Basement East (two nights) among many others. She will also join Maren Morris and My Morning Jacket for several shows this year and will make her Bonnaroo debut in June. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Continuing to receive overwhelming acclaim, Joy was recently featured in Vanity Fair, who praises, "Her name is both prescient and redundant. She oozes energy that shifts a room's center of gravity and makes you happy for it. It is charisma and she has it in spades. It's the way she approaches her craft too."

"Purple Haze" follows Joy's recent releases, "Fortune Favors The Bold" and "Keeping The Light On," as well as herbreakthrough major label debut, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records-stream/purchase here). Widely acclaimed, the album landed on numerous "Best of 2021" lists including at NPR Music, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, Nashville Scene and The Bitter Southerner.

Since her debut, Joy has been featured as part of NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series, was a guest on the acclaimed podcast "Song Exploder" and has performed on "CBS Saturday Morning," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "TODAY" and PBS' "Austin City Limits."

She was also named a member of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021, a NPR Music/Slingshot's 2021 Artists to Watch, a Billboard LGBTQ Artist of the Month, Spotify's RADAR US: Artists to Watch 2021 and Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2021, was highlighted as part of HULU's "Your Attention Please: The Concert" alongside 24kGoldn, Kiana Ledé, Lil Yachty and Swae Lee, and had her music featured on CBS' "CSI: Vegas," NBC's "This Is Us," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," ABC's "Station 19" and NBC's "America's Got Talent" and HBO's "And Just Like That" among many others.

Moreover, Joy recently collaborated with Brandi Carlile and Lucie Silvas on new song "We Don't Know We're Living," with Noah Kahan on his track, "Someone Like You" and with Jason Isbell for a new version of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" as part of her debut Spotify Singles session.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

May 10-Durham, NC-Motorco Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

May 11-Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle*

May 13-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West*

May 14-Nashville, TN-The Basement East* (SOLD OUT)

May 15-Nashville, TN-Basement East*

May 20-Gulf Shores, AL-Hangout Music Fest

June 18-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music Festival

August 4-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion^

August 5-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica^

August 6-Detroit, MI-Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

August 11-Redmond, WA-Marymoor Park+

August 12-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater+

August 14-Stanford, CA-Frost Amphitheater+

August 16-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl+

August 17-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Forever Cemetery+

August 19-Taos, NM-Kit Carson Park+

August 21-Salt Lake City, UT-Venue+

August 23-Dillon, CO-Dillon Amphitheater+

August 24-Dillon, CO-Dillon Amphitheater+

August 26-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

August 27-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

September 15-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion+

September 16-New Haven, CT-Westville Music Bowl+

September 19-Charlottesville, VA-Ting Pavilion+

September 20-Wilmington, NC-Live Oak Bank Pavilion+

September 22-Asheville, NC-Rabbit Rabbit+

September 23-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheater+

September 24-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater+

September 30-Dana Point, CA-Ohana Festival 2022

*with special guest Bre Kennedy

^supporting Maren Morris

+supporting My Morning Jacket