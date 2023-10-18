Joy (Anonymous) Release New Track 'Joy (In Me All the Time)'

This is one of their most ecstatic songs to date and a highlight of their incredible live shows. 

By: Oct. 18, 2023

ast-rising dance duo Joy (Anonymous) have released their brass-inflected new track “JOY (In Me All The Time)” via Astralwerks. This is one of their most ecstatic songs to date and a highlight of their incredible live shows. 

“JOY (In Me All The Time)” is one of the brightest moments on the forthcoming Cult Classics, a rambunctious track that pairs a wobbling brass bassline with a giddy, lopsided house-beat that builds to a hypnotic climax. The song has been a staple of their 2023 live sets, including a standout moment earlier in the year when Joy brought out a marching band to perform the track with them at their sold-out show at EartH in London.

Speaking on the track, Henry Counsell of Joy (Anonymous) says, “’In Me All The Time’ was started by Hugh aka Brother Counsell with these bombastic drums and an other worldly horn line. The lyric came from the idea that feelings are in us all the time and even though they can be scary the feeling of them all is where Joy lies.”

The release of “JOY (In Me All The Time)” follows previous singles “JOY (I Did You Wrong)”, “JOY (404)” and “JOY (Head To The Sky)” all of which are set to appear on the forthcoming Cult Classics, which is releasing via Astralwerks on November 3. Pre-order HERE.

The group have recently announced a full US tour for late 2023, as well as having just performed in Las Vegas at Life Is Beautiful, gone B2B with Fred again.., Skrillex and Romy during one of the Fred again.. sold out-run of shows at Alexandra Palace. They are performing in the UK in November supporting The Streets throughout their tour. See below for full routing and stay tuned for more news. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Joy (Anonymous) Tour Dates

20 October - Into The Woods - Amsterdam, NL

27 October - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK (supporting The Streets)

28 October - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK (supporting The Streets)

04 November - O2 Academy - Leeds, UK (supporting The Streets)

09 November - Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall - Liverpool, UK (supporting The Streets)

10 November - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK (supporting The Streets)

11 November - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK (supporting The Streets)

16 November - Alexandra Palace - London, UK (supporting The Streets)

19 November - Strawberry Fields Festival - Tocumwal, AU

21 November - Corner Hotel - Melbourne, AU 

22 November - Oxford Art Factory - Sydney, AU

24 November - San Fran - Wellington, NZ 

25 November - Studio - Auckland, NZ 

30 November - The Independent - San Francisco, USA 

01 December - Larimer Lounge - Denver, USA 

02 December - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, USA 

07 December - Neumos - Seattle, USA 

08 December - Village Studios - Vancouver, Canada 

09 December - The Get Down - Portland, USA 

14 December - Velvet Underground - Toronto, Canada

15 December - Knockdown Centre - New York City, USA 

16 December - Chop Shop - Chicago, US

Photo Credit: Dan Sullivan



