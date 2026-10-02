Josh Greenbaum's EXILED FROM MAIN STREET Now Available
The memoir chronicles Greenbaum's experience running the Main Street record shop while navigating a severe health crisis during the Y2K era.
Selva Road Books has released Exiled From Main Street by Josh Greenbaum.
In the twilight of the 1990s, as the world stood on the edge of Y2K, Historic Ellicott City, Maryland, was a town defined by its colonial past and unpredictable floods. It was also the unlikely home of The Sound Exchange, a tiny Main Street record shop that became a vital sanctuary for underground punk and alternative rock.
Part scene history and part deeply personal coming-of-age story, Exiled From Main Street follows author Josh Greenbaum as he attempts to build a community in the late-90s music scene. Born out of a desperate search for belonging, the store quickly grew into an oddball ecosystem where music kids, antique dealers, burnout locals, and touring bands all collided. From late-night shop talk and chaotic in-store concerts featuring future indie icons to a strained relationship with a German immigrant who grew up behind the Berlin Wall, Josh fights to keep his dream business afloat while privately navigating a severe health battle that threatens to pull him under.
Set against the historic backdrop of the Patapsco Valley, and accompanied by a meticulous, chapter-by-chapter pre-2000 soundtrack, this is a raw, honest memoir about community, identity, and resilience. Exiled From Main Street explores the overlooked corners of America where misfits build families of their own, documenting the difficult, necessary evolution that happens when the music finally stops.
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