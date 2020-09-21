Josey Greenwell Releases New Single 'Fiesta for Two feat. K-Lero'

Listen below!

NYC-based pop artist-on-the-rise, Josey Greenwell, has released a hip-shakin' single today, "Fiesta for Two feat. K-Lero." The new track comes off of Greenwell's forthcoming album, City Games, which will be officially released later this fall on November 13, 2020. The song is now available across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

"This track actually took a couple months to make. An amazing friend of mine in the PR industry, Salim Kuri, we have worked together for years in the Latin markets, approached me about an idea to write a Spanglish track. A few years ago I would've said no, but this album is so creative and experimental that I was thrilled to try it. I sent an acoustic demo of 'Fiesta for Two' to my producer Nemowave in Spain and he created this incredible club beat with a spot for a feature. We discussed what kind of Spanish artist we wanted on it, and reached out to K-Lero to rap and sing along with me. He was so down to not only rap, but sing with me Im both English AND Spanish, resulting in him writing this incredible verse. I'm so proud he's on this track and honestly it belongs to him more than me. I wanted to step outside my zone, whatever that zone is, on this album and so happy we were able to flawlessly merge my acoustic feel of the original demo with his Latin flare!" shares Greenwell.

Stream Josey's previous singles "Fire Eyes," "102," "Cowboy" and more off of the forthcoming album here.

Growing up in Kentucky, a passion for music led Greenwell to Nashville in pursuit of a career as a singer/songwriter. After years of honky-tonks and unfulfilled wishes, he set the guitar down ad turned to his next love, fitness, and made the move to the Big Apple. Now, as one of the city's most prominent fitness instructors, his love for music and songwriting prevails as he steps back into his artistry rhythm and gears up to release his first full length album in over a decade. Fueled with city inspiration and slick pop production, the sound behind the upcoming record, City Games, is almost as surprising as Greenwell's return.

City Games will be released November 13, 2020.

