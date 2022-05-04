Jose Conde Releases Title Track 'Souls Alive in the 305'

The second release off of the album of the same name, "Souls Alive in the 305" is a party pumping, funky disco rap with a lively retro feel, but with poignant, thought provoking lyrics that chronicle and critique Miami from the eyes and mind of a true native. Jose Conde, who is well known for his striking voice, debuts his rapping abilities on the song. The song also showcases his studio chops featuring him on Moog synth, electric keys, Bass, and more.

With his new sonic experiment and journey into electric, eclectic tropicalized, funky pop music, Jose Conde reemerges from the New York Afro Cuban music cocoon with Moog synthesizer, looper, Yamaha vintage organ, wah-wah electric guitar, acoustic and electric beats, and a slew of new signature songs. Souls Alive in the 305 (PiPiKi Records) is Conde's ambitious second solo album recorded between Brooklyn and Miami in a five-year span produced by him with co-production help from Miami legend DJ Spam (Andrew Yeomanson).

Featuring musicians and singers from Miami, New York, and San Diego, along with Conde on many instruments, the album's 10 songs express a wide range of moods and continue Conde's knack for blending rhythmic elements of genres seamlessly in memorable lyrical songs rooted in a love and fascination of nature, and appreciation for the absurd, existential exploration, and his own Cuban American reality.

Jose Conde is proud and happy to be joined by a stellar cast of musicians for the album release at Joe's Pub including Gintas Janusonis (drums), Leo Traversa (bass), Pablo Vergara (keys), Scott Kettner (Brazilian percussion), Steve Gluzband (trumpet), Karen Joseph (flute), Gabriel "Chinchilita" Machado (percussion), and more. All ticket purchases include a download of the album and physical perks at the club!

New York fans can celebrate in person on May 24, 2022 at Joe's Pub Theatre for Jose Conde's Souls Alive in the 305 official album release party. Tickets and more info can be found here.

Listen to the new single here: