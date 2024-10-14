News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

José González Unveils 2025 North American Tour Dates; Reschedules October Tour

Tickets are available now.

By: Oct. 14, 2024
José González Unveils 2025 North American Tour Dates; Reschedules October Tour Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

José González has announced a run of brand new tour dates slated for March 2025.  Additionally, José’s October 2024 US tour, which he was unfortunately forced to cancel due to illness in the family, has now been rescheduled for November 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Vancouver's SLIP~ons Release New Single 'Graystone'
Jenna Raine Unveils New Version of Hit Single 'Roses' Featuring Avery Anna
Babyface to Return to Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort in 2025
Wallice Details Headline North American Tour

If you had tickets for the October 2024 tour, they will be valid for the rescheduled 2025 show in your city. The tour will see González visit many cities that he has not performed in for over a decade and will span his entire career and catalog. Tickets are available to the general public now. Full information is listed below.

2025 TOUR DATES:

3/21/2025 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount
3/22/2025 - Richmond, VA - The National
3/24/2025 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
3/25/2025 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
3/27/2025 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theater
3/28/2025 - Great Barrington, MA - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
3/29/2025 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre
3/30/2025 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
11/10/2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
11/11/2025 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall
11/13/2025 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/14/2025 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
11/15/2025 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
11/16/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
11/18/2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
11/20/2025 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Photo credit: Kalle Gustafsson



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos