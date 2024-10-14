José González Unveils 2025 North American Tour Dates; Reschedules October Tour

Tickets are available now.
José González has announced a run of brand new tour dates slated for March 2025. Additionally, José’s October 2024 US tour, which he was unfortunately forced to cancel due to illness in the family, has now been rescheduled for November 2025.
If you had tickets for the October 2024 tour, they will be valid for the rescheduled 2025 show in your city. The tour will see González visit many cities that he has not performed in for over a decade and will span his entire career and catalog. Tickets are available to the general public now. Full information is listed below.
3/21/2025 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount
3/22/2025 - Richmond, VA - The National
3/24/2025 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
3/25/2025 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
3/27/2025 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theater
3/28/2025 - Great Barrington, MA - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
3/29/2025 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre
3/30/2025 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
11/10/2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
11/11/2025 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall
11/13/2025 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/14/2025 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
11/15/2025 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
11/16/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
11/18/2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
11/20/2025 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Photo credit: Kalle Gustafsson
