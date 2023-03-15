Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jordi Releases New Single 'Clear'

The track was released via Dangerbird Records.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Drummer/singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, Jordi, has released a new single and music video for "Clear" today via Dangerbird Records. A driving rock anthem that explores overcoming self-doubt through the simple but time-tested acts of intentional forward momentum, Jordi and producer Joe Reinhart (Algernon Cadwallader / Hop Along) carve out space for deep breaths and room to think things through.

"A lot of times, at least for me and I'm sure many others, my thoughts about literally everything; work, friends, future or past, on and on... becomes so much, I just need to refresh my mind and clear those chaotic emotions," Jordi says on "Clear". "Writing this song and music in general is a huge vessel for me in that way."

What started as a quest to create something "fun to jump and mosh to" became, with a supportive assist from her drum teacher, her first demo. After finding its way to producer Ken Sluiter (Heart, Veruca Salt), that demo became Jordi's debut single "Escape Route," released in 2021 as part of Dangerbird Records' Microdose Singles series.

The track spent 3 weeks at #1 on the influential KROQ Locals Only show, spending 10 weeks in the top 5, while garnering notice from publications like American Songwriter, MXDWN, Buzzbands.LA and others. "Escape Route" was also added to some of the biggest rock playlists in the streaming world and was featured in a Coach ad for New York Fashion Week 2023.

Watch the new music video here:



