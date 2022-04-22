Jordana Bryant Releases Debut Single 'Guilty'

Breakout country/pop artist Jordana Bryant has released her fiery new single, "Guilty" today, Friday, April 22, via Riser House Entertainment (Mitchell Tenpenny, Ronnie Milsap, Dillon Carmichael).

The lead track off her forthcoming full-length project, "Guilty" and the accompanying music video enjoyed an online premiere with Taste of Country. The song and official video have received early support from CMT, and today, Bryant will partner with leading Gen Z platform Sweety High for a TikTok livestream event to share an acoustic performance of "Guilty" with their eager following.

"It's an energetic and really fun song and that's who I am as a person," Bryant explains. "I really want to put that energy out into the world. ... Life is too short to waste time not saying what you're really feeling and so with this song, I really want to inspire people to be bold and admit what they're feeling and tell someone if they're into them." Just as she describes the meaning of this song, Bryant echoes the same poise, confidence and positivity with her label debut.

Learning how to play the guitar at age 10 from her father and writing her own songs since early childhood, Jordana's wisdom beyond her years is evident with her mission to bring light, authenticity and kindness to the world through her artistry. Her goal of spreading positivity and bringing people together took on new meaning with the COVID-19 pandemic, when she first began sharing covers and original music online and connected with peers and listeners, which exploded to become her passionate and engaged fanbase.

Since bursting online via viral cover videos uploaded to YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, Bryant has garnered a legion of loyal fans for her lauded covers but also her original heartfelt, all-too-relatable lyrics, with her videos racking up over 15 million views and counting.

Penned by the 16-year-old alongside heavyweights Zack Kale (Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Gabby Barrett), Seth Mosley (for King & Country, High Valley) and Allison Veltz (Carly Pearce, Tenille Arts, Matt Stell), "Guilty" is a playful, unapologetic track that places Bryant at the forefront of emerging acts in a genre stacked with immense talent. To celebrate the release, Bryant shared an exclusive live performance previewing "Guilty" on NBC's Nashville affiliate station, Today In Nashville, which also marked the Pennsylvania native's television debut.

Bryant has been teasing the release of a music video for the single to her rapidly growing social following on Instagram and TikTok, garnering over 700,000 likes and counting on TikTok in only a few weeks, and hundreds of fans recreating the video using the unreleased teaser. Directed by the renowned Roman White (Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett), the "Guilty" music video finds Jordana in an internal battle with love, landing her in a chic cell for her self-professed crimes.

Marking Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood as two of her major and earliest musical influences, Bryant was thrilled to work alongside White for the video, who has also directed the music videos for hugely successful songs for both Swift and Underwood, including "You Belong With Me" and "Before He Cheats." Working with White, who had an integral role in the careers of some of her greatest role models, proves to be a full circle moment for Bryant with this release.

Currently balancing her career as an emerging artist and full-time student eyeing a start at Belmont in the fall, it's clear her passion runs deep. With her star power rising, Bryant's strong work ethic, love of writing and performing music and stacked catalog of unreleased new music are a sure sign of a momentous year ahead for the young songstress.

Watch the new music video here: