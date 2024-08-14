Jordan Alexander Drops Pop Anthem 'Out Of Reach'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toronto’s pop icon-in-waiting Jordan Alexander has shared the emotional pop anthem ‘Out Of Reach’. As all your dramatic summer love affairs dissolve into heartbreak, ‘Out Of Reach’ is the perfect soundtrack to tears in the Autumn rain. A dramatic blend of juddering instrumentation and Jordan’s soaring vocals, ‘Out Of Reach’ explores the pain of trying to make a broken relationship work.

Speaking on ‘Out Of Reach’ Jordan said: “Add this to your sexysadgirl playlist, ‘Out Of Reach’ is about loving, longing and self-sabotage. When you want something so bad that you’ll do everything in your power to push it away. I wrote this song knowing that love was slipping away, and just out of reach.”

The single is taken from Jordan’s forthcoming debut album Now You’re Caught Up, arriving September 4th. Now You’re Caught Up is 9 tracks of wall to wall bangers, melding modern pop sensibilities with playful 80s synths, afrobeat influences and lyrics about life and love as a young queer woman in Toronto. The project is executively produced by the esteemed Juno Award and Polaris Prize-winning artist and rapper Haviah Mighty, with additional co-production and mixing expertise from Juno Award and Polaris Prize winner Taabu. ‘Out Of Reach’ is joined on the album by heartfelt recent drop ‘Leaving Toronto’ and Y2K banger ‘Playing In My Head’, which recently received a kaleidoscopic remix from Juno-nominated r&b-reggae fusion sensation Omega Mighty.

Speaking on the album, Jordan said, “Now You’re Caught Up is a snapshot, it’s being sucked into the distorted mind of me heartbroken. All the songs on the album are different variations of me processing a situation. I thought I had found a true love and then everything just got all f*cked up. I was trying to find what made sense after being so wrong. Throughout the album I tell the story and have various perspectives and moods. This album is my first cohesive piece of work, it’s raw and authentic. When I was writing the album I had no idea I was writing an album, I was just existing, and my form of existing is making music.”

Jordan Alexander is an unstoppable force in the world of entertainment, effortlessly navigating between the realms of acting, modelling, and music. Growing up in the outskirts of Toronto on a musical diet of pop and rap icons from Whitney Houston, Beyoncé and Britney Spears through to Snoop Dogg and Tupac, Jordan first started learning to produce her own music in 2020 in between acting auditions. Jordan’s big break in Gossip Girl as Julien Calloway (Blair Waldorf 2.0) took her to New York for two years where she immersed herself in the world of fashion (DAZED Cover star, Savage X Fenty ambassador, Met Gala attendee) and local culture, connecting with underground artists from the city and taking time to embrace the solitude away from home to craft her debut album. Inspired by contemporaries like Latto, Sexyy Red, Charli XCX, Karol G and more - Jordan sought to craft a project shining with smart, powerful sexy pop with lyrics that challenge the status quo. Brace yourselves for the extraordinary musical journey that Jordan Alexander is about to unfold.

Photo credit: Jorian Charlton

