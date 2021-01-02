JOOKMS Releases 'From Above' Sung By Cole Burden

JOOKMS has shared Randy Redd's From Above, sung by Cole Burden (Les Miserables, The Bridges of Madison County, Bonnie & Clyde). As we all look forward to a new year, Burden and Garth Kravits (Cut & Dry Films) collaborate to create FROM ABOVE.

Music and Lyrics by Randy Redd

Sung by Cole Burden

Directed by Garth Kravits

Edited by Garth Kravits

Based in Memphis, Tennessee and co-founded in 2018 by Randy Redd and Taylor Newby, JOOKMS presents locally sourced devised theater for the Mid-South. In addition to developing innovative new works, the theatre company also presents reimagined classics. JOOKMS took its inaugural SPOTLIGHT SUMMER PERFORMANCE SERIES online in July to host developmental readings of 4 brand new plays and a series of workshops and discussions with local playwrights and directors. Other projects include the Hot Mic Solo Series and new works by John W. Bateman and Seth McNeill.

Watch below!