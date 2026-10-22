Jonathan Biss and VOX Present November Events in NYC

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Pianist Jonathan Biss will perform in New York on Saturday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Peoples' Symphony Concerts at Washington Irving Campus, 40 Irving Place, in a program titled Celebrating Marlboro @75.

Marlboro's co-artistic director Jonathan Biss joins violinist Sammy Andonian, cellist Joseph Staten and soprano Bridget Esler for an anniversary program reflecting the festival's tradition of collaboration between established and emerging artists. Mozart's Piano Trios, K. 502 and K. 542, frame Schumann's Sechs Gedichte und Requiem, Mozart's Abendempfindung and Saariaho's Changing Light.

Biss also releases Jonathan Biss Plays New Piano Works on October 30 on Orchid Classics, featuring works he commissioned from Alvin Singleton, Tyson Gholston Davis and Tyshawn Sorey.

Concert details

VOX: American Voices Opera Lab — Works & Process

VOX: American Voices Opera Lab presents a Works & Process event on Monday, November 16 at 7 p.m. at the Guggenheim New York.

Originally launched by New York City Opera, VOX returns under Beth Morrison's creative leadership through a collaboration among seven New York institutions. The evening offers a first look at its four finalist operas through piano-and-vocal excerpts and a conversation about the program's history, relaunch and future, ahead of the April 2027 orchestral showcase at PAC NYC.

The works are Desert Bloom, Robeson/Moscow, The Wedding Banquet and Fallingwater, with performances by artists from the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program.

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