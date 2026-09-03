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Jonas Bjerre to Release HIKE TO THE SUN Single From HANA KOREA Film

The track, mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, spotlights the Mew frontman's solo work.

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Jonas Bjerre, founder of the band MEW, is set to release a new single titled 'Hike To The Sun,' featuring vocalist Yeohee Kim. Out on August 14th, the new single is taken from Hana Korea, a film following the challenges a North Korean girl faces in exile in South Korea.

Featuring the blissful vocals of Yeohee Kim, 'Hike To The Sun' is a breezy and sentimental track that stands out among an album full of introspective, lyric-less instrumentals. Mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, the new track showcases Jonas Bjerre's solo work outside of his affiliation with the band MEW.

Bjerre is also a prolific film and television composer, who has collaborated with Purity Ring, Kimbra, RAC, and Duran Duran.

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