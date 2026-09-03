Jonas Bjerre to Release HIKE TO THE SUN Single From HANA KOREA Film
The track, mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, spotlights the Mew frontman's solo work.
Jonas Bjerre, founder of the band MEW, is set to release a new single titled 'Hike To The Sun,' featuring vocalist Yeohee Kim. Out on August 14th, the new single is taken from Hana Korea, a film following the challenges a North Korean girl faces in exile in South Korea.
Featuring the blissful vocals of Yeohee Kim, 'Hike To The Sun' is a breezy and sentimental track that stands out among an album full of introspective, lyric-less instrumentals. Mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, the new track showcases Jonas Bjerre's solo work outside of his affiliation with the band MEW.
Bjerre is also a prolific film and television composer, who has collaborated with Purity Ring, Kimbra, RAC, and Duran Duran.
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