Jonas Bjerre to Release HIKE TO THE SUN Single From HANA KOREA Film

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jonas Bjerre, founder of the band MEW, is set to release a new single titled 'Hike To The Sun,' featuring vocalist Yeohee Kim. Out on August 14th, the new single is taken from Hana Korea, a film following the challenges a North Korean girl faces in exile in South Korea.

Featuring the blissful vocals of Yeohee Kim, 'Hike To The Sun' is a breezy and sentimental track that stands out among an album full of introspective, lyric-less instrumentals. Mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, the new track showcases Jonas Bjerre's solo work outside of his affiliation with the band MEW.

Bjerre is also a prolific film and television composer, who has collaborated with Purity Ring, Kimbra, RAC, and Duran Duran.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...