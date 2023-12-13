Jon Pardi Celebrates The Holiday Season With Upcoming TV & NYC Beacon Theatre Show

The appearances come after the release of his first-ever holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. 

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Jon Pardi Celebrates The Holiday Season With Upcoming TV & NYC Beacon Theatre Show

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi continues to celebrate a milestone year on the heels of his Grand Ole Opry induction as the first California native ever inducted with the release of his first-ever holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. 

Produced by the award-winning team—Pardi, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore--the 12-track project, released in October, showcases his unique style on classics including “Please Come Home for Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas is You,” as well as originals “Beer For Santa,” “400 Horsepower Sleigh,” “Merry Christmas from the Keys,” and more.

Pardi will bring his holiday music to New York this week with performances on NBC's TODAY (12/14), Fox & Friends All American Christmas Concert Series (12/15), a live concert at the Beacon Theatre (12/16), as well as a celebratory performance on ABC's CMA Country Christmas (12/14), and New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS (12/31). Additionally, SiriusXM will air Pardi's Beacon Theatre concert on its recently announced Country Christmas Channel starting December 20 (see below listings). The performance will be available on demand on the SiriusXM app for 30 days.

Of the upcoming Beacon Theatre holiday show, Pardi shared, “There is nothing like Christmas time in New York and our band and I have been excited to get up there and play this album live for over a year. And, we may have a couple of surprises and special guests planned for the night too!”

Last week CMT World premiered the music video for Pardi's original holiday song, “Beer For Santa.” The fun animated video was inspired by the song's originality, which Pardi shared with CMT, noting the track “isn't your typical Christmas cookie-cutter song,” and that he loved the song was “fun to dance to.” Watch the full video for “Beer For Santa” HERE and listen to Merry Christmas from Jon Pardi HERE. For more information on Jon Pardi including the latest dates on his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, visit www.jonpardi.com.

SiriusXM airings:

Wednesday, December 20, 8 pm ET and PT

Friday, December 22, 12 pm and 10 pm ET

Sunday, December 24, 12 am and 3 pm ET

Monday, December 25, 6 pm ET



