Jon Daly Releases 'Ding Dong Delicious' Comedy Music Album

Comedian Jon Daly (Kroll Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Bob's Burger's) today releases his debut album 'Ding Dong Delicious' (Northern Spy Records).

Available for download and on baby blue vinyl, 'Ding Dong Delicious' features an incredible lineup of players and picks up where his Lil Xan diss track "I'm Your Dad" and his internet breaking Red Hot Chili Peppers spoof "Abracadabralifornia" left off, landing somewhere between pure silliness and pop sublimity.

On 'Ding Ding Delicious', Daly provides vocals and saxophone and is joined by multi-instrumentalist Cyrus Gharemani (Man Man) plus a fantastic cast of musicians including Mary Timony (Helium, Ex Hex), Nick Thornburn (Islands), Colleen Green, Devendra Banhart, Joe Wong (The Midnight Gospel), and his brothers Matt and Austin Daly.

To bring 'Ding Dong Delicious' to its fully perfect state, Jon did a 2 year musical residency at The Satellite in L.A. honing his hilarious new album of songs. An exuberant and hilarious ode to pop forms past and present, the album spans just about every music genre, incorporating new wave, country, electro, Irish folk, lo-fi guitar pop, ska, and classic rock. The effect is like that of scanning the radio dial, only it seems all of the DJs on every station have lost their minds. In an early review, 'Ding Dong Delicious' was hailed as "highly amusing...a showcase for just how talented Daly is."

Listen to the new album here: