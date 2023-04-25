Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Johnny Marr Announces UK Headline Shows For Summer 2023

Johnny Marr Announces UK Headline Shows For Summer 2023

All tickets will be on general sale from Friday 28th April at 10:00 BST

Apr. 25, 2023  

Johnny Marr has announced UK headline shows for summer 2023, beginning 17th July at Holmfirth's Picturedrome before taking in Lincoln's Engine Shed (18th), Northampton's Roadmender (20th) and the Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall (27th).

The dates will continue through August including performances at Wrexham's Rockin Chair (9th), Frome's Cheese & Grain (16th), the Plymouth SU Main Hall (17th) and Middlesbrough Empire (25th). All tickets will be on general sale from Friday 28th April at 10:00 BST here.

The headline shows join a busy summer festival schedule that will see Johnny Marr and his band perform at Pennfest, South Facing Festival, Lakefest, Beautiful Days, Hardwick Festival, Helsinki Festival, Victorious and more, all set to take place through July, August and September 2023.

The 2023 live run is also set to include two huge shows at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre and Belfast's Vital Festival with The Killers. An extension of Johnny's 33-date tour across Canada and North America as special guest to the band through Autumn 2022.

2022 saw the release of 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4', Johnny Marr's fourth album since launching his solo career a decade ago with 2013's 'The Messenger'. Debuting at #4 in the UK albums chart on its release, the album marked Johnny's highest charting solo LP to date, and was widely received as a career-best by fans and media.

Described as a "magnum opus, his most fully formed album yet" in The Times, "a soulful record fuelled by fresh ideas" by the NME, "the most ambitious album of his career" by UNCUT Magazine, "an epic adventure" by MOJO, "revealing, emotional, powerful and progressive" by CLASH, "terrific" by The Observer, and "knockout material" by Rolling Stone UK.

The album's release lit the touchpaper for a landmark year that saw Johnny headline the BBC 6 Music Festival, tour with Blondie as the special guest at their 'Against The Odds' arena shows, including a performance at London's O2, and a three-month arena tour across Canada and North America with The Killers.

Returning to the UK, Johnny launched The Johnny Marr Award, a new funding initiative in partnership with The Salford Foundation Trust to support the next generation of young musicians from the Salford community.

Never one to sit still creatively, later in the year Johnny contributed to 'Pretty Boy', the first single to be revealed from long-time friend and collaborator Noel Gallagher's upcoming new solo album 'Council Skies', on which Johnny performs on several tracks.

Looking ahead, October 2023 will see the publication of 'Marr's Guitars', a stunning new photography book presenting the most significant of Marr's extensive collection of electric and acoustic guitars, revealing through them the evolution of his iconic sound and style of playing.

Including personal reflections and insights written by Johnny, and photographs shot by Pat Graham, each guitar is identified with a crucial moment, a specific song or a particular sound, and each embodies a key aspect of Marr's lifelong passion. Pre-Order 'Marr's Guitars' via Thames & Hudson here.

Tickets for Johnny Marr's 2023 Summer live shows are on sale here with further activity soon to be announced.

Newly Announced Summer Headline Shows

July

17 Picturedrome, Holmfirth

18 Engine Shed, Lincoln

20 Roadmender, Northampton

27 Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells

August

9 The Rockin Chair, Wrexham

16 Cheese and Grain, Frome

17 SU Main Hall, Plymouth

25 Empire, Middlesbrough

Summer Festival Dates, Now On Sale

July

21 Pennfest, Buckinghamshire

28 South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace

August

10 Lakefest, Hertfordshire

18 Beautiful Days, Devon

20 Hardwick Festival, Durham

23 Helsinki Festival, Helsinki

26 The Piece Hall, Halifax

27 Victorious, Portsmouth

29 Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh (with The Killers)

September

1 Vital Festival, Belfast (with The Killers)

Photo Credit Fraser Taylor



Blues-Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 1 Photo
Blues-Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 11
On the heels of the release of his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album 'Tales Of Time,' the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has announced a 26-date U.S. Fall Tour, which will take him from coast-to-coast and all points in between.
Video: Jake Ybarra Delivers Latest Music Video BloodFire Photo
Video: Jake Ybarra Delivers Latest Music Video 'BloodFire'
Jake Ybarra's latest music video, 'BloodFire,' premiered today. A companion piece to Jake's newest single, the clip is deceptively simple - and compelling.
Warren Zeiders Extends Pretty Little Poison Headlining Tour Photo
Warren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour
Rising country star Warren Zeiders extends his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The 23 new dates will feature A Thousand Horses as tour support and kick off September 15 in Buffalo, NY, and include Warren’s first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. 
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall Photo
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall
Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only at New York’s infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.

From This Author - Michael Major


SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25
April 24, 2023

SCREAM VI, stars Melissa Barrera (“In the Heights”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Yellowjackets”), Jack Champion (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Henry Czerny (“Mission Impossible”), Mason Gooding (“Booksmart”), Liana Liberato (“The Best of Me”), Dermot Mulroney (“Insidious 3”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Josh Segarra (“She-Hulk”), and more.
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow
April 24, 2023

The cast of & Juliet will perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers tomorrow, April 25. & Juliet's story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' 'That's The Way It Is,' 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' and many more.
Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE FilmBernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film
April 24, 2023

Bernadette Peters has joined the cast of Adam Rifkin’s upcoming western film, Last Train to Fortune. The film will also star Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, James Paxton, and Laura Marano.
Warren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring RunWarren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring Run
April 24, 2023

Rising country star Warren Zeiders extends his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The 23 new dates will feature A Thousand Horses as tour support and kick off September 15 in Buffalo, NY, and include Warren’s first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. 
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster HallJermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall
April 24, 2023

Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only at New York’s infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.
share