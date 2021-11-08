Johnny Marr Announces 'Fever Dreams Pt 2' EP With Two New Singles
The new EP will be released on December 17.
Johnny Marr has released "Tenement Time" and "Sensory Street," two new singles set to feature on the Fever Dreams Pt 2 EP. Due for release on December 17th, the EP will preview four brand new tracks that make up the second quarter of Johnny Marr's forthcoming double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4.
"Sensory Street" follows on electro-soul album opener "Spirit, Power and Soul"'s anthemic strand - a startling track with strident electronics that Marr describes as, "the story of a surreal 48 hours in subterranean England." "Tenement Time" marks the end of the double album's first half. A rousing, reflective creation fusing sonic power with an emotional potency. Both highlight Fever Dreams Pts 1-4's sheer sonic scale.
Speaking about "Tenement Time," Johnny Marr said, "That's the experience of growing up in the inner city as a little kid, running around being quite wild. This idea of "Forever, forever is mine" - it's about running around Ardwick, bunking into warehouses and getting chased. That was the first time I was self-consciously into culture: around people who wore certain clothes, and it was part of being a little Manchester boy, really. I have a real romanticism about that period of my life."
The Fever Dreams Pt 2 EP will include four new songs that make up the second quarter of the double album - "Sensory Street", "Tenement Time", "Lightning People" and "Hideaway Girl." The Fever Dreams Pt 2 EP is set for release digitally and on very limited edition 12" transparent violet vinyl on December 17th. Early previews of Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, due February 25th 2022, have been met with widespread acclaim.
In an exclusive global livestream event, premiering on Wednesday 10th November in venues globally, and available on-demand until Sunday 14th November, Johnny Marr will present 'Live At The Crazy Face Factory'. The intimate event will see Johnny discuss his creative process, life in song writing, and a set of full-band live performances with music from across his prolific career.
The livestream will give fans the chance to virtually step inside the Crazy Face Factory - a unique and personal space - Johnny's custom-built studio, rehearsal space, creative hub, and where his forthcoming double album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 was created.
Tickets are available here.
Listen to the new singles here: