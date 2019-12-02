Johnny Lloyd - Reveals Tracklisting & Details of LOW FIDELITY: VOL. 1

Following the announcement of his surprise new album release coming on 6th December 2019, JOHNNY LLOYD has revealed further details and full track-listing of 'Low Fidelity: Volume 1'.

Something of an early Christmas gift for fans of the ex-Tribes man everywhere, this new collection will feature a bumper tracklist trove of 20 new songs and will be released via the Xtra Mile Recordings label next week. Pre-order Here.

A retrospective release and a cathartic exercise for the singer, 'Low Fidelity: Vol.1' draws together an array of demo recordings from throughout Johnny's years as a solo artist. With material dating back to 2014 to the present year, the collection includes previously unheard and unreleased numbers, as well as alternative versions of fan favourites such as 'Pilgrims (Demo)' and the lead track: 'Happy Humans (Demo)' (both of which appeared on 2016's 'Dreamland' EP' and would later be produced by Hugo White of The Maccabees).

Retrieved from Johnny's personal 8-track recorder and untouched since their creation, in-keeping with the album's title, the tracks here are left deliberately low in fidelity, but prove to be bountiful in their rewards. From the blissful reverb laced atmospherics of 'Perfect Body' and 'Joy Ride' reminiscent of The Cure, to the fuzzy Neutral Milk Hotel alt-folk stylistics of 'Love From Above' or 'Carolina', to the Elliot Smith nodding melancholia of the hymnal 'Walking With The Dead' or introspective 'Lost In My Mind'; 'Low Fidelity: Volume 1' offers a remarkably raw, unfiltered and revealing listen of a talented songwriter at work and positively electric with ideas.

Speaking about the new release Johnny reflects:

"When I was 18 I came across this BOSS 8 track - It had a CD burner and 8 channels to record. I took it everywhere and still do. It can only store one song at a time which it then burns to CD so you have to finish everything you start. These demos are songs in their rawest form for anyone who's listening.'

'Low Fidelity: Volume 1' book-ends a year of fervent activity for Johnny Lloyd, which began with the announcement of his debut solo album: 'Next Episode Starts In 15 Seconds'. Recorded with producer Nathan Coen and mastered at Abbey Road Studios by Frank Arkwright, Johnny's debut solo album marked a deeply personal and dreamy-sounding new chapter in his career, with special guest appearances from Frank Turner, Hugo White (The Maccabees) and Adam Prendergast of Harry Styles' band.

Releasing the album in May of this year, Johnny has taken the album to the fields of established UK festivals such as Glastonbury and 2000 Trees and even as far as We Are Todos Festival in Mexico City.

Currently in the midst of an extensive run of UK shows that began this Autumn and will come to a head at London's The Grace venue (upstairs the The Garage) on 14 December as part of Xtra Mile Recording's end of 16th Anniversary celebrations, Johnny now ends the year as he started it, with a twist of the unexpected and surprise of a new release.



UK HEADLINE TOUR 2019 - REMAINING DATES

DECEMBER

5 Southampton The Joiners

11 St Albans The Horn

12 Guildford Boileroom

14 London The Grace

TICKETS ARE ON SALE HERE http://www.johnnylloyd.co.uk/



* * * * *



JOHNNY LLOYD - 'LOW FIDELITY: VOLUME 1'



Full Tracklisting as follows:





01-Pilgrims (Demo)

02-Dead Beat (Demo)

03-Happy Humans (Demo)

04-Perfect Body (Demo)

05-Steel Drum Hum (Demo)

06-First Time (Demo)

07-In This World (Demo)

08-Joy Ride (Demo)

09-Oldest Man on Earth (Demo)

10-Crucify the Sky (Demo)

11-Love From Above (Demo)

12-Graffiti (Demo)

13-Carolina (Demo)

14-Could Have Been a Beautiful World (Demo)

15-Walking With The Dead (Demo)

16-Ocean to Paradise (Demo)

17-You on a String (Demo)

18-Lost in my Mind (Demo)

19-Boys Don't Dance (Demo)

20-Touch the Sun (Demo)





