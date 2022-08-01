John Summit, Porter Robinson & More Join Lights All Night Festival

The leading U.S. independent electronic music promoter, Disco Donnie Presents, is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for their newly acquired Lights All Nights festival, one of the most iconic annual events in Dallas and the longest running electronic music festival in Texas.

This year's edition is a genre-bending NYE bash, inviting the most in demand and adventurous artists from all corners of the electronic music spectrum to perform December 29 and 30 at the Dallas Market Hall in Dallas, TX.

The Lights All Night 2022 lineup features the most prominent names across a myriad of genres, welcoming the return of heavyweights like SVDDEN DEATH and Excision, and newcomers alike with a prestigious DJ set from Porter Robinson, Chicago's very own fun-loving DJ John Summit, along with prolific tech house artist Honeyluv, the founding father of future house, Tchami, Repopulate Mars head honcho, Lee Foss, and Gordo, the new alias of Carnage who recently flexed his production talents on Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' album.

Always boasting a strong undercard, rising stars like LUCII, SYNYMATA, Anden, TieDye Ky, Veil, and CID will all showcase their talent over the course of both nights and are artists you don't want to sleep on.

Over twenty-five years ago, Disco Donnie discovered that Texas was a community with a Texas-sized appetite for electronic music. Since then, DDP made a commitment to bring the best electronic music to the state and has produced shows in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, and Austin in addition to 11 other cities in Texas. In the last ten years, the company has generated over $1 billion dollars in total economic impact and over $1.6 million in charitable donations to local nonprofits throughout Texas.

DDP's recent acquisition of LAN expands DDP's Texas annual festival portfolio that also includes Ubbi Dubbi tagged as the "first festival back," after over a year of COVID-canceled events, and the annual Houston's largest Halloween festival - Freaky Deaky, cementing DDP as Texas's biggest independent promoter.

"Acquiring Lights All Night is a watershed moment for Disco Donnie Presents. After re-establishing our own independence, I am thrilled to start a new phase of growth with our first acquisition. Over 25 years ago, I felt such a strong connection with the audience at our earliest shows in Texas and since then, the demand for dance music has exploded. Scott Osburn and his team have built an extraordinary festival and it's an honor for us to be trusted to continue and expand on their creativity." - Disco Donnie

Founded by Scott Osburn and Hank Keller, Lights All Night first launched on New Year's Eve 2010 with headliner Ghostland Observatory in front of 6,000 fans. LAN has since grown to become one of the most visible NYE festivals in the U.S. Over the years, LAN headliners have included superstar artists Avicii, Calvin Harris, deadmau5, Marshmello, Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto while playing host to over 300,000 attendees and 500+ music acts from across the globe.

Lights All Night is as much a music festival as it is a beloved space for dance music fans all around the world to come together and make memories to last a lifetime. Lights All Night is the perfect environment to dance into your New Year's resolutions with old and new friends alike! Cap off your year on the highest of notes by grabbing your ticket to Lights All Night 2022!

Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) is an award-winning and recognized leader in electronic dance music event production, founded by veteran promoter James "Disco" Donnie Estopinal. Since the company's inception in 1994 DDP has sold over 17 million tickets producing over 17,000 live events, arena shows and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets around the world including the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama.

Annually DDP is responsible for organizing and promoting nearly 1000 club events across the U.S. ranging from Portland, Columbus, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas and St Louis to name a few. He is also known for producing major festivals such as The Day After, Sun City Music Festival and most recently Ubbi Dubbi, Sunset Music Festival, Ember Shores, Paradise Blue, Sunsoaked, and Freaky Deaky.

In 1999, Donnie first partnered with Pasquale Rotella, CEO of Insomniac Events. In 2008, the duo merged officially, setting their sights on strategically developing the Insomniac brand throughout the world and making Insomniac a household name.

Working together, the pair ushered in events such as EDC Orlando, Dallas, Puerto Rico, New York; Beyond Wonderland Seattle; Nocturnal Wonderland Austin, and co-founded Electric Forest. The partnership also produced hundreds of club shows annually in markets across the U.S.

In 2012, DDP shifted its focus to the genesis and development of SFX Entertainment, as the first company to sign with founder Robert F. X. Sillerman; a media entrepreneur with a vision to invest nearly a billion dollars in electronic dance music to bring the world's leading promoters under one roof.

In 2017, Disco became a part of LiveStyle, which included a worldwide portfolio of top-tier event companies including, Disco Donnie Presents, React Presents, Life In Color, Made Events, ID&T, Tomorrowland, Sensation, TomorrowWorld, Beatport.com, Electric Zoo, Awakenings, Q-Dance, and more.

In 2020, James "Disco Donnie" Estopinal announced that he re-acquired sole ownership of Disco Donnie Presents (DDP), the namesake company he founded 28 years ago. This historic acquisition concludes an epic ten-year journey through being the first company acquired by SFX, surviving SFX's subsequent bankruptcy and becoming a part of LiveStyle.

In April of 2020, DDP took a calculated risk and produced Ubbi Dubbi, the "first festival back," after over a year of COVID-canceled events. The team innovated COVID-safe protocols and third-party post-event research confirmed no escalation in COVID cases. DDP's operations became a template for promoters nationwide.

Disco Donnie has long served as a mentor to new promoters and he has been a proponent of LAN since its inception. With this acquisition, Donnie is committed to maintaining the authenticity of LAN and enhancing it with DDP's magic and expertise. Scott Osburn will remain as an advisor, continuing to focus on creating artist and fan-centric experiences.

