John Roberts Releases 'Lights Out (Remixes)'

Nu-disco electronic artist John Roberts-who also is an EMMY nominated TV star, LGBTQ icon and comedian best known as the voice of the lovable Linda Belcher on the hit TV show "Bob's Burgers"-has released a remix package for his 2021 debut album Lights Out, available now via X-Bop.

Featuring previously released tracks such as Felix da Housecat & Dave The Hustler's remix of "Lights Out" and new remixes from the likes of Roger Sanchez, KC Wray and Austin Ato, the new remix package is curated by Roberts' long-time collaborator Junior Sanchez, who also produced the original Lights Out album. The remix package features a variety of freshly re-worked versions of Roberts' tracks, ranging from Austin Ato's dub remix of "Stoned In Love" to KC Wray's "Keep It Funky" mix for "Nobody" featuring Beth Ditto.

"Working on the original album 'Lights Out' with John has been a tremendous experience and now we keep the momentum going with this exciting new remix album. We recruited some of the best of the best; fresh, young, new and legendary to contribute and help keep the story going. These remixes touch every sector or the soul and the dancefloor. There's a little something for everyone," shares package curator Junior Sanchez.

On his remix of "Nobody" feat. Beth Ditto, Roger Sanchez shares, "It's all about the piano vibes on this remix-definitely feeling like a soulful hands-in-the-air track for me!"

"It's an absolute honor for us to be asked by John and Junior to remix this album alongside some of the legends that we look up to. We have been fans of John's work since 'Bob's Burgers' and really enjoyed his debut album Lights Out. The track 'Stoned In Love' really stood out to us and we went in to give it a grittier late night twist," says Currents & Jesusdapnk

"John 'J-C' Carr and I as 808 BEACH are honored to have contributed a bumping rework to the Lights Out remix package. 'Our Vibe' captures a reverent throwback house vibe with a modern spin in its original version," shares Bill Coleman, 808 BEACH and Peace Bisquit. "We love this song from John's excellent and glittery rave up of an album and it was super fun for us to simply build upon what Junior and John had already magically created. Giving it a bit of our own 808 BEACH vibe, this bop is meant to be played loud and often. Our 'Our Vibe' remix should make everyone stomp a bit harder and take 'em higher, ba-by!"

The original Lights Out album released earlier this year is a collection of 13 songs influenced by electronic, pop, and new wave of the '80s and '90s, including collaborations with Debbie Harry of Blondie, Beth Ditto and babydaddy (Scissor Sisters).

Listen to the new remixes here: