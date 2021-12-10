Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Mellencamp Announces 'Strictly A One-Eyed Jack' Album

The new album will be released on January 21.

Dec. 10, 2021  
John Mellencamp's highly anticipated new album Strictly A One-Eyed Jack is set for release January 21 on Republic Records. Pre-order for the LP begins today here.

Listen to new album track "Chasing Rainbows" below!

The album features the previously released Bruce Springsteen duet "Wasted Days" (watch the official music video here) which continues to receive widespread critical acclaim.

John Mellencamp is known for his hit songs like "Jack & Diane" and "Hurts So Good". Springsteen, who just completed another sold out run in Springsteen on Broadway, is known for hits like "Born to Run" and "Thunder Road".

Listen to the new single here:


Michael Major