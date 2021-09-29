VIDEO: Watch John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen Duet for the First Time With 'Wasted Days'

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen come together for the first time with the new single, "Wasted Days."

The duet is unveiled alongside an official music video directed and produced by filmmaker and frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Mellencamp and Springsteen filmed the video together in New Jersey this September.

"Wasted Days" is the first single off of Mellencamp's forthcoming album slated for release in 2022.

John Mellencamp is known for his hit songs like "Jack & Diane" and "Hurts So Good". Springsteen, who just completed another sold out run in Springsteen on Broadway, is known for hits like "Born to Run" and "Thunder Road".

Watch the new music video here: