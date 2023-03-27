John Mayer Adds Additional New York Date to Solo Acoustic Arena Tour

Due to the tremendous success of his current and groundbreaking solo acoustic tour, trailblazer John Mayer has set a new leg for fall 2023 that includes Saturday, October 21 at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31st, at 9 AM local time at Johnmayer.com. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S, with UK and European dates to be announced soon.

Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland."

The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from John Mayer performing these songs, and many more. Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.

Presales start Wednesday, March 29th, at 9 AM local time and run through Thursday, March 30th, at 10 PM. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets via seated at Johnmayer.com.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more!

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

Tue, Oct 3, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Fri, Oct 6, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden Sat, Oct 7, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Wed, Oct 11, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Fri, Oct 13, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Tue, Oct 17, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wed, Oct 18, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center Fri, Oct 20, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena Sat, Oct 21, 2023 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Mon, Oct 23, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Wed, Oct 25, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sat, Oct 28, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Mon, Oct 30, 2023 Houston, TX Toyota Center Wed, Nov 1, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center Sun, Nov 5, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena Tue, Nov 7, 2023 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Fri, Nov 10, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

There's nobody quite like John Mayer. He has emerged as a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, celebrated songwriter, and iconic guitar player all at once. The Bridgeport, CT native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum Room For Squares in 2001 and has earned three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum Heavier Things [2003], double-platinum Battle Studies [2009], and gold Born and Raised [2012].

In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, he has garnered seven GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for "Daughters," and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1s on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist.

In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals. Since its formation, the band has completed seven tours, playing to four million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. In 2021, Sob Rock, Mayer's eighth studio album was released to critical acclaim featuring the hits, "Last Train Home" and "Wild Blue."

Photo by Danny Clinch