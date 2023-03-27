John Mayer Adds Additional New York Date to Solo Acoustic Arena Tour
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31st, at 9 AM local time.
Due to the tremendous success of his current and groundbreaking solo acoustic tour, trailblazer John Mayer has set a new leg for fall 2023 that includes Saturday, October 21 at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31st, at 9 AM local time at Johnmayer.com. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S, with UK and European dates to be announced soon.
Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland."
The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from John Mayer performing these songs, and many more. Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.
Presales start Wednesday, March 29th, at 9 AM local time and run through Thursday, March 30th, at 10 PM. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets via seated at Johnmayer.com.
A limited number of VIP packages will be available including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more!
Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.
|
Tue, Oct 3, 2023
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
Fri, Oct 6, 2023
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Sat, Oct 7, 2023
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Wed, Oct 11, 2023
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Fri, Oct 13, 2023
|
Tampa, FL
|
Amalie Arena
|
Tue, Oct 17, 2023
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|
Wed, Oct 18, 2023
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Fri, Oct 20, 2023
|
Baltimore, MD
|
CFG Bank Arena
|
Sat, Oct 21, 2023
|
Belmont Park, NY
|
UBS Arena
|
Mon, Oct 23, 2023
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
Atlanta, GA
|
State Farm Arena
|
Sat, Oct 28, 2023
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Wed, Nov 1, 2023
|
Austin, TX
|
Moody Center
|
Sun, Nov 5, 2023
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Arena
|
Tue, Nov 7, 2023
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Chase Center
|
Fri, Nov 10, 2023
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Kia Forum
There's nobody quite like John Mayer. He has emerged as a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, celebrated songwriter, and iconic guitar player all at once. The Bridgeport, CT native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum Room For Squares in 2001 and has earned three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum Heavier Things [2003], double-platinum Battle Studies [2009], and gold Born and Raised [2012].
In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, he has garnered seven GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for "Daughters," and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1s on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist.
In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals. Since its formation, the band has completed seven tours, playing to four million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. In 2021, Sob Rock, Mayer's eighth studio album was released to critical acclaim featuring the hits, "Last Train Home" and "Wild Blue."
Photo by Danny Clinch