John Legend to Release Debut Children's Album; Lead Single Available Now

The project features nine original tracks written by Legend.
Multi-platinum, 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend has announced that he will release My Favorite Dream, an album of sing-alongs and lullabies for children and families, via Republic Records: Kids & Family on August 30.
Produced by singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Sufjan Stevens, the project features nine original tracks written by Legend. As part of a collaboration with Fisher-Price, the album also includes three bonus tracks with covers of songs from their beloved toys. In conjunction with the album announcement, Legend shared the lead single from the project titled “L-O-V-E.”
“I’m right in the thick of fatherhood,” says Legend, father of daughter Luna (8), son Miles (6) and two toddlers, daughter Esti and son Wren. “My parents loved to sing around the house, making up bedtime songs for us and songs to motivate and inspire us. And Chrissy and I also love singing to our kids. We make up little jingles and ditties for them all the time. In our home, music is very important to the way we interact and communicate with them.”
And that’s what sparked My Favorite Dream. At his wife’s suggestion, Legend played his own interpretation of one of his babies’ favorite songs, “Maybe” — the hit single about a Purple Monkey in a Bubblegum Tree from the award-winning Fisher-Price Kick & Play Piano Gym. Teigen and Legend later shared a video of him serenading their daughter Esti at the family piano. The heartfelt moment inspired fans to encourage Legend to release an album of children’s songs and lullabies.
“Once I started thinking about it, I decided I wanted to write a whole new children's album,” recalls Legend. “I just took it on as a challenge to write some original lullabies and children's songs that I would want my kids to hear, something we could share with kids and parents all over the world.”
Regarding the album’s lead single “L-O-V-E,” Legend said, “Love is the central theme in so much of my life from family to music to philanthropic work to everything I do in business,” he adds. “This song captures the spirit of what I always wanted this album to be. I wrote it as an anthem to celebrate our common humanity and bring a smile to people’s faces. I hope this song is uplifting and inspiring for everyone.”
Legend broke precedence with “L-O-V-E” and the album’s eight other original songs by writing all of them at home on the family piano. “I usually write most of my albums at the studio,” he explains. “But I wanted to write this album with my family around.”
And the family affair doesn’t end there. All of the original songs’ themes and lyrics were inspired by conversations and life messages shared with his children, ranging from the power of love (“L-O-V-E”) to family (“We’re a Family”), comfort (“Always Come Back”) and dealing with sadness (“When I Feel Sad”). Rounding out the set are Legend’s reinterpretations of two popular songs — “Three Little Birds” and “You Are My Sunshine.”
Legend co-executive produced My Favorite Dream with singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Sufjan Stevens, who also doubled as the project’s producer. In crafting the album, Legend wanted the first half to mirror the “catchy and fun” rhythm and energy of the music classes that his children attend, where they sing along and play percussive instruments. In turn, the latter half exudes a more calming, ready-for-bed vibe.
Of working with Stevens for the first time, Legend praises the indie artist’s “sense of whimsy, adventure and dreaminess. I just felt his musical approach would be perfect for building arrangements and soundscapes to complement the songs. When I was thinking about who could bring these songs to life with me, he was the first and only choice. I’m so glad he said ‘yes’. ”
At a time when social discord is at an all-time high, My Favorite Dream — with its mix of bright grooves, lush orchestration and universal themes — stands out as an inspirational beacon. “Quality music is timeless, so I wanted to make these songs so that parents would love to listen to them too,” says Legend. “Love helps us empathize with and see each other’s value and humanity despite differences that we may have. It may sound like a utopian fantasy, but a world where we actually put that kind of love into practice would be transformational.”
We're a Family
When I Feel Sad
Three Little Birds
L-O-V-E (feat. Chrissy, Luna & Miles)
Deep in the Ocean Blue
For You
You Are My Sunshine
When We Fly
Safe
Go to Sleep
Always Come Back
We're a Family (Solo Piano)
Great, Great Day (Bonus Track)
Friendship (Bonus Track)
Maybe (Bonus Track)
Legend, who is gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his double-platinum 2004 debut album Get Lifted, is currently performing his solo piano show, An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories at select venues across the country. These special performances feature intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight”), selections from his latest album LEGEND (“Nervous,” “Wonder Woman”) as well as unexpected stories from his life and career. For more information, please visit johnlegend.com.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Videos