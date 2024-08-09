John Legend to Release Debut Children's Album; Lead Single Available Now

“Once I started thinking about it, I decided I wanted to write a whole new children's album,” recalls Legend. “I just took it on as a challenge to write some original lullabies and children's songs that I would want my kids to hear, something we could share with kids and parents all over the world.”

Regarding the album’s lead single “L-O-V-E,” Legend said, “Love is the central theme in so much of my life from family to music to philanthropic work to everything I do in business,” he adds. “This song captures the spirit of what I always wanted this album to be. I wrote it as an anthem to celebrate our common humanity and bring a smile to people’s faces. I hope this song is uplifting and inspiring for everyone.”

Legend broke precedence with “L-O-V-E” and the album’s eight other original songs by writing all of them at home on the family piano. “I usually write most of my albums at the studio,” he explains. “But I wanted to write this album with my family around.”

And the family affair doesn’t end there. All of the original songs’ themes and lyrics were inspired by conversations and life messages shared with his children, ranging from the power of love (“L-O-V-E”) to family (“We’re a Family”), comfort (“Always Come Back”) and dealing with sadness (“When I Feel Sad”). Rounding out the set are Legend’s reinterpretations of two popular songs — “Three Little Birds” and “You Are My Sunshine.”

Legend co-executive produced My Favorite Dream with singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Sufjan Stevens, who also doubled as the project’s producer. In crafting the album, Legend wanted the first half to mirror the “catchy and fun” rhythm and energy of the music classes that his children attend, where they sing along and play percussive instruments. In turn, the latter half exudes a more calming, ready-for-bed vibe.

Of working with Stevens for the first time, Legend praises the indie artist’s “sense of whimsy, adventure and dreaminess. I just felt his musical approach would be perfect for building arrangements and soundscapes to complement the songs. When I was thinking about who could bring these songs to life with me, he was the first and only choice. I’m so glad he said ‘yes’. ”

At a time when social discord is at an all-time high, My Favorite Dream — with its mix of bright grooves, lush orchestration and universal themes — stands out as an inspirational beacon. “Quality music is timeless, so I wanted to make these songs so that parents would love to listen to them too,” says Legend. “Love helps us empathize with and see each other’s value and humanity despite differences that we may have. It may sound like a utopian fantasy, but a world where we actually put that kind of love into practice would be transformational.”

MY FAVORITE DREAM TRACKLIST: