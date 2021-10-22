John Langston Releases New Song 'When You're Lonely'

Nashville recording artist Jon Langston dropped his brand-new song "When You're Lonely," available everywhere today. Langston shoots it straight on the high-energy heartbreaker, with to-the-point lyrics setting the scene of a recurring late-night call. Written by Langston with Jody Stevens, the track is also produced by Stevens.

"'When You're Lonely' is one of the songs that just wrote itself," shares Langston. "Jody Stevens and I sat down with a catchy melody, and I had a title and we just went from there. I feel like a lot of people can relate to this one. We started playing it live and people are singing the words before the end of the song. I'm excited to see where this one goes!"

Fans have been anticipating "When You're Lonely" since Langston first shared a sneak peek of the demo on social media this summer, blowing up the comment section this week with excitement for its release. The song follows Langston's tender ballad "Try Missing You," released in July and already tallying millions of streams with its heartfelt, personal message.

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. Earning a Division 1 college football scholarship, Langston always thought football would a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly.

He picked up his guitar - untouched since eighth grade - and re-taught himself how to play. Performing at open mic nights and honing his songwriting led to the 2013 release of self-penned, "Forever Girl," the first song he ever wrote. That release kicked off his music career, culminating in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams. Once a fan attending Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Athens, GA, Langston experienced a full circle moment by joining Bryan on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018, and again as support on his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019.

Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Bryan's label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville. He released his anticipated EP Now You Know in 2019, featuring six original songs he co-wrote. Langston's debut major label single, "When It Comes To Loving You" hit No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single "Now You Know" reached the Top 30 on the country radio airplay charts.

Listen to the new track here: