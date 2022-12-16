John Austin Celebrates 30th Anniversary of First Album 'The Embarrassing Young' With Re-Mastered Re-Release
A vinyl version of the album will be available in early 2023.
John Austin has re-released his debut album The Embarrassing Young to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the release which originally came out in 1992. The album, produced by the late Mark Heard has been re-mastered by Christopher Colbert and will be available via Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Spotify and Bandcamp.
An updated digital version of the CD booklet will accompany the release with a letter written from John about his music career and what this release means to him. A vinyl version of the album will be available in early 2023.
Virginia-born singer/songwriter John Austin began his musical journey just out of high school, recording an influential debut album, 1992's The Embarrassing Young. The album, released by Glasshouse Records, featured an intelligent and engaging folk-rock approach, was critically and enthusiastically embraced and Austin's career was poised to take off when disaster struck.
He was jumped by a street gang just before he was to leave on an international tour, beaten with a baseball bat, and his right arm was badly shattered. In the months it took him to recover from the attack, Austin's label dropped him from its artist roster and Heard, who was as much a mentor and friend to Austin as he was a producer, died of a heart attack.
Austin recovered from his injuries, married his frequent duet partner and collaborator Erin Echo, and proceeded to pick up the pieces of his career, releasing Authorized Bootleg in 1994 and following it with Byzantium in 1996. Austin stayed active over the years by releasing If I Was A Latin King in 1998 followed by Busted at the Pearly Gates in 2002.
Austin Echo came out in in 2004, Collection One in 2005 and Satellite Blvd in 2008. His latest releases have been Nothing More to Say in 2011 and Real World 101 in 2014. John is currently working on new music to be released in the future.
From This Author - Michael Major
December 16, 2022
Born in Atlanta but based in LA, Colombian-American Mateo Arias, who performs and records under the name ¿Téo?, has unveiled a new song, “In the Essence.” Produced by John Blanda, and co-written by Arias and Maesu, the sensual track is further evidence of Arias’ unique blend of bossa nova, hip-hop and alternative music.
Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'
December 16, 2022
The duo of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel unveiled SIDE B EP earlier this year. It has already tallied nearly 2 million streams and counting. It followed up last year’s bristling self-titled EP with a second set of genre-blurring tracks that echo the agitation of the world around them. Watch the new video now!
Moore Kismet Closes Out Monumental Year with New Single 'Forte'
December 16, 2022
Rising 18-year-old wunderkind Moore Kismet (they/them) closes out a monumental year with an explosive new single “Forte” – out now via Thrive Music/Virgin Music. The single is Kismet’s latest anthem and is filled to the brim with vibrant synths, crisp percussive hits, and a captivating, diverse sonic soundscape.
Kathleen Shares New Single 'The Longest Year (Live)'
December 16, 2022
In the midst of the global pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals) and Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass). The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP.
Slatt Zy Returns With Cathartic New Single 'Head Gone'
December 16, 2022
Tennessee rapper Slatt Zy returns with the funk-inflected, diaristic flex “Head Gone.” A striking change of pace, the young MC trades in his trademark pain and reflection for something more free-flowing and occasionally even joyous. “Head Gone” follows November’s “Life Is Crazy” and August’s “Problems & Pain.”