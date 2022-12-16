John Austin Celebrates 30th Anniversary of First Album 'The Embarrassing Young' With Re-Mastered Re-Release

John Austin has re-released his debut album The Embarrassing Young to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the release which originally came out in 1992. The album, produced by the late Mark Heard has been re-mastered by Christopher Colbert and will be available via Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Spotify and Bandcamp.

An updated digital version of the CD booklet will accompany the release with a letter written from John about his music career and what this release means to him. A vinyl version of the album will be available in early 2023.

Virginia-born singer/songwriter John Austin began his musical journey just out of high school, recording an influential debut album, 1992's The Embarrassing Young. The album, released by Glasshouse Records, featured an intelligent and engaging folk-rock approach, was critically and enthusiastically embraced and Austin's career was poised to take off when disaster struck.

He was jumped by a street gang just before he was to leave on an international tour, beaten with a baseball bat, and his right arm was badly shattered. In the months it took him to recover from the attack, Austin's label dropped him from its artist roster and Heard, who was as much a mentor and friend to Austin as he was a producer, died of a heart attack.

Austin recovered from his injuries, married his frequent duet partner and collaborator Erin Echo, and proceeded to pick up the pieces of his career, releasing Authorized Bootleg in 1994 and following it with Byzantium in 1996. Austin stayed active over the years by releasing If I Was A Latin King in 1998 followed by Busted at the Pearly Gates in 2002.

Austin Echo came out in in 2004, Collection One in 2005 and Satellite Blvd in 2008. His latest releases have been Nothing More to Say in 2011 and Real World 101 in 2014. John is currently working on new music to be released in the future.