John 5 to Launch UK, Mexico, South America & Thailand Tour Starting October 11

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Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and the Fender Custom Shop announced three new signature Telecasters celebrating the artistry of John 5: the Fender John 5 Phantom Telecaster, Fender John 5 Ghost Telecaster and Fender Custom Shop John 5 'Phantom' Telecaster. Each of these Telecasters captures a different facet of his technical prowess, unmistakable style and musical versatility, bringing his Signature Sound and design to more players across a range of price points.

'I don't know if the Telecaster picked me or I picked it. I was so drawn to that shape,' said John 5. 'Ever since I was little, Fender was always just the pinnacle, the greatest, and I just wanted nothing more to have the best guitar for me and have the people enjoy it as well.'

John 5's approach to the Telecaster showcases the instrument's boundless versatility, pushing its iconic design into bold new territory. Equally at home with distortion-drenched shredding and country chicken-picking, John 5 has spent his career proving there's no genre, style or vibe off limits. A lifelong Telecaster devotee, his technically demanding, theatrical playing has made him one of rock's most distinctive guitarists.

'John 5 is one of the most distinctive players in modern guitar, pushing the Telecaster across genres and beyond convention, and these three instruments reflect that versatility,' said Justin Norvell, Fender Chief Product Officer, Guitars. 'Bringing the Ghost back into the Fender lineup puts his signature design within reach of more players. Together, this collection gives fans at every level a way to plug into his sound.'

The three signature models translate John 5's sound and visual style into distinct instruments, from the Fender lineup to the Fender Custom Shop:

John 5 Phantom Telecaster

John 5's hard-rock take on the classic Telecaster. Finished in commanding black with a matching headstock, the Phantom pairs DiMarzio D Activator humbuckers with a Floyd Rose FRTS2000 Special Series tremolo for high-output tones and extreme pitch-bending capabilities. Its stripped-down control layout, featuring a single volume knob and killswitch, keeps the focus on playing, while the streamlined design pushes the Telecaster into bold new territory.

John 5 Ghost Telecaster

A stripped-back, high-output Telecaster built for John 5's Signature Sound. The Ghost continues the Fender line in an eye-catching Arctic White finish with matching headstock, chrome hardware and red accents. A nyatoh body gives this model a distinct feel, while DiMarzio D Activator humbuckers deliver the high-output, high-gain tones John 5 is known for. Streamlined controls, including a single volume knob and killswitch, keep the design focused and performance-ready.

Fender Custom Shop John 5 'Phantom' Telecaster

Crafted by the Fender Custom Shop, this modernized Telecaster pairs a gloss black two-piece select alder body with Ultra Contours and a maple neck featuring a Modern 'C' profile, 10'-14' compound-radius flat-laminated ebony fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets. A pair of DiMarzio D Activator humbuckers delivers tight, high-output tones, while a Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo enables extreme pitch manipulation with tuning stability. Additional premium appointments include Luminlay side dots, black hardware, locking tuners and a satin urethane neck finish.

In celebration of the new guitar models, John 5 also released a new song and video for 'Phantom,' filmed by Mike Savage and featuring drummer Joey Aguirre. The song was mixed by Barry Pointer.

'Phantom' follows the release of John 5's latest album Ghost, which offered anchor tracks including 'Hollywood Story' (about the first time John 5 picked up a guitar and the path that led him to the incredible career he has today) as well as 'Fiend,' 'Deviant,' 'Moon Glow' and 'You Me and the Devil Make Three.'

Fans can stream Ghost and order limited-edition vinyl variants of the album, including exclusive bundles with Ghost T-shirts. Vinyl variants include green splatter, red fire splatter and opaque red options.

This fall, John 5 will head out on tour with solo dates planned in the UK, Mexico, South America and Thailand. More information is available at John-5.com.

October 11 Exeter, England @ Exeter Phoenix

October 12 Southampton, England @ The 1865

October 13 Bristol, England @ Thekla

October 14 Wolverhampton, England @ KK's Steelmill

October 15 Chester, England @ Live Rooms

October 16 Newcastle Upon Tyne, England @ Newcastle University

October 17 Glasgow, Scotland @ Slay

October 18 Manchester, England @ Club Academy

November 5 Guadalajara, Mexico @ Anexo Independencia

November 6 Chihuahua, Mexico @ Salon Pistoleros

November 7 Monterrey, Mexico @ Café Iguana

November 8 Mexico City, Mexico @ El Foro

November 10 Toluca, Mexico @ Kiss Lounge

November 12 Santiago, Chile @ Blondie

November 14 Mar del Planta, Argentina @ Vorterix

November 15 Cordoba, Argentina @ Club Paraguay

November 17 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Uniclub

November 19 Lima, Peru @ Yield Rock

November 28 Kanchanaburi, Thailand @ Asia Harley Days

About John 5

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Scorpions, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining Mötley Crüe as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 continues to tour with Mötley Crüe including an upcoming residency in Las Vegas in 2025.

About Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)-whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender, Squier, Gretsch guitars, Jackson, EVH, Charvel, Bigsby and PreSonus - follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists 'wings to fly,' carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

About Fender Custom Shop

Since 1987, the Fender Custom Shop and its esteemed builders have astounded players and collectors worldwide with marvels of creativity, ingenuity and artistry. From its humble Southern California beginnings, the Fender Custom Shop has grown to become the world's preeminent maker of highly collectible, custom instruments operating in Corona, Calif. Known as the 'Dream Factory,' the Fender Custom Shop is also home to an honored group known as the Master Builders - some of the most-skilled luthiers in the world - who craft Fender's legendary instruments and push the boundaries of possibility. The distinguished Master Builders make dream guitars a reality for players - from Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, H.E.R. and Jimmy Page to collectors, working professionals and guitar enthusiasts. As the epicenter of innovation at Fender and the pinnacle of the brand, ideas and production techniques devised in the Fender Custom Shop for both Masterbuilt and Teambuilt guitars go on to inspire and influence Fender's other production line models.

Photo Credit: Jen Rosenstein



Photo Credit: Jen Rosenstein

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