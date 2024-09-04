Joey Valence & Brae to Release 'NO HANDS' Deluxe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fast-rising, viral alt punk-rap duo Joey Valence & Brae are bringing some good luck to this upcoming Friday the 13th (September 13) by releasing a Deluxe Edition of their brilliant sophomore album NO HANDS. This extended play includes the boys’ take on Charli XCX’s BRAT summer banger “365,” a new cut dubbed “Pineapple Fried Rice,” their viral smash “THE BADDEST (BADDER)” ft. Ayesha Erotica and more.

The latter reached #3 on the US Spotify Viral Top 50 Chart, received more than 155,o00 creator videos on TikTok, and was called “the best pop song of the summer that didn’t hit #1, though it absolutely should have” by Paste. A BBC Radio 1 Session from the legendary Maida Vale Studios will premiere on September 10, airing on Jack Saunders’ New Music Show, with a virtual Portal experience for UK fans. The session will feature a live performance of their “365” cover in celebration of the release. PRESS HERE for more info and to tune-in, and HERE to pre-save the deluxe album.

“Charli and our albums came out on the same day,” said JVB of the 365 nod. “They feel like brother and sister albums in a weird way that both focus on fun music. The 365 cover was such a fun way to explore that. It’s also such a badass song, and we love her, so we had to do it."

NO HANDS Deluxe TRACKLISTING

BUSSIT

PACKAPUNCH ft. Danny Brown

NO HANDS ft. Z-Trip

LIKE A PUNK

WHERE U FROM

INTERMISSION 2

THE BADDEST

OK

DOUGHBOY ft. Terror Reid

WHAT U NEED

JOHN CENA

OMNITRIX

THE BADDEST (BADDER) (ft. Ayesha Erotica)

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

CAN'T STOP NOW

FREAKS

365 (Charli XCX Cover)

NO HANDS FALL TOUR

September 9 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room at House of Blues Dallas SOLD OUT

September 10 – Austin, TX – Antone’s SOLD OUT

September 11 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock at House of Blues SOLD OUT

September 13 – Chicago, IL – Outset SOLD OUT

September 14 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop SOLD OUT

September 15 – Pittsburg, PA – Spirit Hall SOLD OUT

September 17 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis SOLD OUT

September 19 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall SOLD OUT

September 20 – New York, NY – Racket SOLD OUT

September 21 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT

September 23 – Ottawa, ON – Club SAW SOLD OUT

September 24 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club SOLD OUT

September 25 – London, ON – Rum Runners

September 27 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig SOLD OUT

September 30 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East SOLD OUT

October 1 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall SOLD OUT

October 4 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre SOLD OUT

October 5 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf SOLD OUT

October 7 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

October 8 – San Diego, Ca – Music Box

October 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre SOLD OUT

November 7 – Stockholm Sweden – Hus 7

November 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA SOLD OUT

November 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich VENUE UPGRADED

November 11 – Berlin, Germany – Lark SOLD OUT

November 13 – Milan, Italy – Biko

November 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex Klub

November 15 – Paris, France – Badaboum SOLD OUT

November 17 – Cologne, Germany – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld VENUE UPGRADED/SOLD OUT

November 18 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje SOLD OUT

November 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Tolhuistuin SOLD OUT

November 21 – Brussels, Belgium – Le Botanique

November 23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2 SOLD OUT

November 24 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece SOLD OUT

November 25 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom VENUE UPGRADED/SOLD OUT

November 27 – Leeds, UK – Project House

November 28 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Warehouse SOLD OUT

November 29 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy SOLD OUT

December 1 – Dublin, IRE – Green Room at The Academy VENUE UPGRADED/SOLD OUT

UPCOMING JVB FESTIVAL DATES

September 28 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

October 11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

Joey Valence & Brae will kick off their massive US/EU Fall NO HANDS Tour on September 9 in Dallas, and several venues have been upgraded due to demand. The outing is nearly 100% sold out with more than 20,000 tickets sold, and if you’re lucky enough to snag one, you can catch their insane live show in major cities around the world including Austin, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Los Angeles, Stockholm, Milan, Paris, Berlin, London and more. Their performances are a high-octane blur of pinwheeling arms and legs and adrenaline-fueled chaos with maximum crowd participation, and it’s a can’t-miss experience. Please visit www.jvbsucks.com for more info.

JVB’s NO HANDS is a self-written, self-produced, self-mixed and self-mastered masterpiece of an album, which debuted in the Top 10 on Spotify’s Top US Album’s Chart and continues to make waves. The insanely good collection of music takes the propulsive energy of their critically acclaimed debut, PUNK TACTICS, and goes harder, but also offers more range; housing their most impressive work to date and featuring guest appearances by Danny Brown, Terror Reid and Z-Trip, signifying a huge progression as they skillfully traverse a smash and grab collision of 90s hip-hop, drum ‘n’ bass and decades-spanning pop culture references while remaining undeniably themselves throughout. It's classic JVB: raw, wily, full of swaggy braggadocio and peppered with their eclectic blend of interests — Star Wars, Super Mario, Putt Putt Golf, Olivia Rodrigo, Top Golf, Shirley Temples, Smucker’s Uncrustables, legendary UK chicken shop chain Nando’s and so much more.

ABOUT JOEY VALENCE & BRAE:

JVB went from college kids to DIY sensations almost overnight in 2021, thanks to viral hit “Double Jump,” an infectious early-90s-indebted hip-hop cut name-checking Missy Elliot, turtlenecks and Nike Airs. They’re bringing back a sound that is equal parts authentic, nostalgic and infectious while the duo’s prankster antics have helped build a dedicated fanbase of punk kids, metalheads, and rap fans alike. As it stands, the pair has racked up 200+ million streams and millions of followers across socials, and they’ve done it all 100% independently, creating all their music and every piece of content in Joey’s Pokemon-plastered bedroom. PUNK TACTICS generated more than 120 million streams of its title track and scored a viral chart hit with fan-favorite “HOOLIGANG” which has been viewed over 4 billion times on TikTok as a result of a combined 227 million likes and shares. Since a chance meeting at a Red Lobster, Joey Valence & Brae have taken their genre-breaking and era-bending sound from the Penn State University dorms to venues, festivals and homes around the world. Next up: acquiring the largest Pokémon card collection of all time and fulfilling their dream of opening a Cheesecake Factory in their hometown.

