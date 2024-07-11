Joe Jonas to Release First Solo Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, has revealed that he will be releasing new music and his first solo single ‘Work It Out,’ set to be released on Friday, July 19th by sharing the single artwork along with a message to his fans on Instagram:

“I’m both excited and emotional as I’m gearing up to release new music. I’m humbled and grateful to collaborate with some of my favorite musicians and creators. I hope you find as much happiness & peace as I do when you listen to these songs.”

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins.

Take a look at his posts below and pre-save ‘Work It Out’ here.

Comments