Joe Iadanza's COMMON MAN Brings 1970's Folk-Rock Aesthetic Into The 21st Century

After a 6-year hiatus, Long Island-based singer/songwriter Joe Iadanza announced his return with the release of a 1970's inspired folk-rock love letter titled, "Common Man."

With words and music by Iadanza, "Common Man" is Joe's third studio album following his critically-acclaimed debut, "Traveling Salesman" (2008), and sophomore follow up, All in Good Time (2010), both of which resulted in extensive touring in the US and Europe.

"Music is the way I process the world. It's how I process the emotions that I feel - the happenings, the ups and downs, the good and the bad, and the love and the sorrows and the pain. I take that and I channel all of that emotion into music and song. Hopefully, I share that with you in a way so that it touches you, and so that you can feel it and how it relates to your own life," said Iadanza.

Born of Italian immigrants and union activists, Joe Iadanza understands the passionate struggle of the American dream. With a voice that recalls Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin, and songs that hearken to the impassioned storytelling of Springsteen and Leonard Cohen, this Long Island native's music is rooted in classic folk: honest and raw.

Joe Iadanza is hitting the road this summer to support "Common Man," including two full-band album-release shows: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 8 p.m. at The Loading Dock inside The Patchogue Theater, Patchogue, N.Y., and on Thursday, September 12, 7 p.m. at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 in NYC.

Advance tickets are available for both shows by visiting Iadanza's website at www.joeiadanza.com.

"Common Man" is available to purchase now on CD, Vinyl, and can be heard streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/joeiadanza/sets/common-man





