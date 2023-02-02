Joe Grass Shares 'Spoon'

Acclaimed producer and composer Joe Grass today shares his new single "Spoon".

One of the most sought after musical partners in the Montreal music scene, Joe has worked with the Barr Brothers, Elisapie, and Patrick Watson to name but a few. "Spoon" is Joe Grass' first solo release with Simone Records and is taken from his forthcoming album set for release later this year.

Speaking on the track Joe says, "I wanted to write a song about staying centered in the present moment. Trying to access the elusive light that's always there, but so often hard to see. I also wanted to make it feel like wearing sandals in the desert."

In the twenty years since moving from Moncton to Montreal, Joe Grass has played an important role in the city's music scene.

His extraordinary talent as a producer and composer has seen him work with Lhasa, the Barr Brothers, record three solo record and release with his avant-pop band Klaus; he co-produced Elisapie's Polaris and Juno-nominated LP, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, and helped write and arrange Patrick Watson's Love Songs for Robots and Wave.

Credit: Frederique Berube