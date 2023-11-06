Jo Dee Messina Is Continuing Her 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' Tour Into 2024

Jo Dee Messina makes an exciting announcement today, revealing that she will be embarking on the eagerly awaited second leg of her Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour in early 2024.

The tour will kick off on February 3 in Key West, Florida and will feature various tastemaker festival appearances and headline performances at renowned venues, such as Joe's Live in Chicago and the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Massachusetts native will return home to New England on May 31 for a 6-date, region-wide homecoming celebration! This list marks only the beginning, as another round of dates are in the works, extending the tour through the end of 2024.

For more details and to secure your tickets, please visit jodeemessina.com/tour.

Messina's 2023 touring season has been nothing short of spectacular, selling out shows coast to coast and taking the spotlight at coveted country music festivals. Her electrifying stage presence has solidified her as a must-see act, and it's clear that there's no slowing down for the country star.

In addition to her heavy touring schedule, she illuminated the national television stage numerous times in the past year, leaving a mark with her captivating performances at the CMA Awards on ABC, NBC's TODAY, the ACM Awards on Amazon and a performance on ABC's CMA Fest special. Her star power continued to shine brightly this year as she clinched a well-deserved nomination at the upcoming CMA Awards for 'Musical Event of the Year' with Cole Swindell for the chart-topping hit, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina."

The song was also nominated for ‘Musical Event of the Year' at the ACM Awards earlier this year. Moreover, Jo Dee gifted her fans with a brand-new single "Just to Be Loved," which ignited an overwhelming outpouring of love from her dedicated fan base. To stay up to date with Jo Dee, please visit jodeemessina.com.

Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour Dates:

Feb. 3 - Key West, Fla. - Key Western Fest

Feb. 4 - Coconut Creek, Fla. - Seminole Casino

Feb. 16 - Cleveland, Ohio - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

Feb. 17 - Lancaster, Penn. - American Music Theatre

Feb. 18 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Alabama Theatre

March 9 - Plant City, Fla. - Florida Strawberry Festival

March 14 - Carterville, Ill. - Event Center at Walker's Bluff Casino

March 15 - Davenport, Iowa - Rhythm City Casino Resort - Event Center

March 16 - Larchwood, Iowa - Grand Falls Casino Resort

April 4 - Flint. Mich. - Capitol Theatre

April 5 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

April 6 - Nashville, Ind. - Brown County Music Center

April 27 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ryman Auditorium

May 16 - Shipshewana, Ind. - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

May 17 - Rosemont, Ill. - Joe's Live

May 18 - Troy, Ohio - Hobart Arena

May 31 - Stamford, Conn. - Palace Theatre

June 1 - Webster, Mass. - Indian Ranch

June 2 - Boston, Mass. - House of Blues

June 6 - Sidney, Maine - The Bowl in the Pines

June 7 - Hampton Beach - N.H. - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

June 8 - Hyannis, Mass. - Cape Cod Melody Tent

June 14 - Santa Rosa, Calif. - Country Summer Music Festival

June 28 - Redwood Falls, Minn. - Vicki's Camp N Country Jam

June 29 - Fargo, N.D. - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

June 30 - Dauphin, Man. - Dauphin's Countryfest

July 11 - Fort Loramie, Ohio - Country Concert

About Jo Dee Messina

Jo Dee Messina is one of the most iconic country artists of the ‘90s and ‘00s and still has a reputation as one of the genre's most passionate, high-energy performers. In 1996, she kicked off her notable career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” a single that immediately made her a household name.

Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits and sixteen Top 40 songs and has been recognized by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards. As Jo Dee's resumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.

Over the years, Jo Dee has amassed over half a billion streams on Pandora, hundreds of millions of album and song streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and millions of views on YouTube. Her impressive listenership recently earned her acknowledgment for having one of the Top 20 country albums of the 1990s on Spotify.

Additionally, her social media accounts are collectively followed by millions of fans. Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, inviting fans to see behind the masquerade.