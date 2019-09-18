Jimmy Bowen Pays Tribute to Earl Thomas at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Jimmy Bowen had a successful run with Earl Thomas Conley for seven years in his band playing acoustic guitar and also played mandolin on "Brotherly Love." Bowen was recently honored play onstage as he joined other Artists who were fans of Conley and gathered at the CMA Theatre at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday (September 10, 2019) to pay tribute to Earl Thomas Conley. The event was hosted by Bill Cody and Devon O'Day from WSM-AM 650 who added their favorite stories of Conley.

"Earl and I talked a lot on the bus late at night. We were both night owls. What I found really comforting as an artist myself, is his outlook on the industry. He would talk about how his generation were all working for the same goal. The important thing he stressed is the fact they all sounded different. Every artist was creative in their own way and recorded songs that fit them and their vocal style," Bowen stated as one of his favorite memories of touring and playing with Earl Thomas Conley.

Before a near capacity crowd, the group of entertainers talked about Conley's influence on them and sang his songs. All agreed that Conley's music had a depth to it that continues to influence country music today.

"His music and life was amazing. The band getting back together brought back so many memories of the time we spent together. We laughed, we cried, and we remembered what a great writer and entertainer Earl was. His lyrics were so real and told a story or love, happiness and occasionally sadness. He was a mentor, a friend and true country singer/entertainer. He was a musical icon and I dearly miss him," stated Jimmy Bowen. "The tribute of his life and music was celebrated with such love, feeling and emotion, that I know he was smiling down from heaven, saying, You boys did good, as he often always did after a show. The tribute and Earl's music will live in our hearts forever and so will he, Earl Thomas Conley!"

Jimmy Bowen has been creating music for more than three decades and, thankfully, has even bigger plans for the future. His new single, "Blood Red Moon," was co-written written by Sonny LeMaire, Liz Hengber and Tommy Lee James. The new music is available for streaming and download on all online digital platforms here .

Photo Credit: Donn Jones





