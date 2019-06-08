Jimmy Barnes Breaks Record For The Most Number Ones In ARIA Chart History

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes has secured a staggering sixteenth #1 album today, with his critically acclaimed My Criminal Record debuting at the top of the ARIA Album Charts. After four with Cold Chisel and now 12 in his own right, Jimmy has had more number ones in this country than any other artist in ARIA Chart history, surpassing Madonna and U2's 11 chart-toppers with today's achievement.



The news comes as the only Melbourne show on Jimmy's national Shutting Down Your Town tour has now sold out, with tickets to the remaining dates all selling fast.



Over recent decades Jimmy has enjoyed lots of success with soul albums and other collections of classics, but My Criminal Record is actually his first collection of new original songs to hit #1 since Two Fires, way back in 1990. The feat is even more remarkable considering his new album was up against the soundtrack to the hit Elton John film Rocketman, and a surprise release from global streaming superstar Miley Cyrus (see below for chart stats).



In New Zealand, My Criminal Record debuted at #3 Jimmy's highest debut in 26 years.



Jimmy Barnes said today:

The songs on this album are really personal because they were inspired by the experiences I had writing and touring my memoirs. Having this music strike a chord with people therefore feels particularly good. I'm grateful to everyone who's continued to support me over the years and I'm looking forward to screaming my thanks in person when I get back out on the road shortly.

Michael Gudinski, Mushroom Group Chairman, said:

There will never be another artist in Australia like Jimmy Barnes. Sixteen number one albums is simply an incredible achievement and My Criminal Record is, in my opinion, some of the best work of Jimmy's illustrious career.

Bloodlines label co-founder Warren Costello adds:

Jimmy and [manager] John Watson have an amazing hard-working team around them, as do we, but it's Jimmy himself who sets the tone with this outstanding new album and his incomparable work ethic.

My Criminal Record (out now through Bloodlines) was produced by longtime studio collaborator, Kevin 'Caveman' Shirley and was released on 31 May to some of the strongest reviews Jimmy has ever received.

Fans will be able to experience the sheer power of My Criminal Record live as Jimmy hits the road in September with his Shutting Down Your Town tour his largest headlining tour so far this century, where he'll be joined by special guests including Jet and Eskimo Joe. Tickets for the tour are on sale now, with the remaining shows selling fast.





