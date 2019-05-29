Jim Lauderdale Releases New Song SOME HORSES RUN FREE

Jim Lauderdale has released a new song from his forthcoming album, FROM ANOTHER WORLD. The song, "Some Horses Run Free," is the latest from the 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning Americana legend's 32nd studio album that arrives everywhere on Friday, June 21.

WATCH "SOME HORSES RUN FREE" LYRIC VIDEO

"Some Horses Run Free," is the third song released from the new album, following "Listen," and "The Secrets of the Pyramids." A progressive take on traditional country, the mysteries of the human heart and the eternal, never-ending search for greater love and understanding, "The Secrets of the Pyramids" - which includes harmonies from Third Man country singer-songwriter Lillie Mae and her brother Frank Rische - arrived alongside a stunning new companion video that pays sly homage to Toto's iconic "Africa" video and co-stars Nashville-based singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook. It was directed by award-winning Australian filmmaker Jeremy Dylan (Jim Lauderdale: The King of Broken Hearts). The song received its exclusive premiere via Rolling Stone Country.

The beautifully meditative video for "Listen," which premiered via American Songwriter, features Lauderdale revealing his deep and longtime interest in Tai Chi. The song was co-written with Buddy Cannon and is "about the humility and wisdom that often comes with age and experience."

WATCH "LISTEN"

WATCH "THE SECRETS OF THE PYRAMIDS"

PRE-ORDER FROM ANOTHER WORLD

Lauderdale's 32nd studio album, FROM ANOTHER WORLD sees him reuniting with the team behind last year's acclaimed TIME FLIES, including co-producer/bassist Jay Weaver and GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer David Leonard (Prince, John Mellencamp, Toto). A dynamic mix of solo gems and collaborations with such like-minded co-writers as country legend Melba Montgomery, award-winning producer-songwriter Buddy Cannon, and emerging Americana star Logan Ledger, the 12-song LP represents Lauderdale's antidote to the anger, divisiveness of today's world, a world full of bad news and folks yelling at each other on CNN. From the hard-charging opener, 'Some Horses Run Free,' to the tender "Listen," this is music from another world, a world of empathy, love, forgiveness and humility. Where people find freedom through togetherness, where they struggle to change for the better, where country music still cries with the sound of pedal steel guitar and psychedelic-tinged lyrics flow through aching indelible melodies.

"A long time ago, I decided that with each record, I would ignore the categories people tried to put me into and just make the music that was in my heart," says Lauderdale. "This album is about the search for connection, love and understanding between people, about finding empathy in a world where it feels like folks are more and more at loggerheads. When the world outside your window feels too tough to bear, I hope you'll step into the world we've created here."

2x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and master songwriter Jim Lauderdale has created a truly unique body of work spanning more than 30 albums of imaginative roots music, encompassing country, bluegrass, soul, R&B and rock, as such helping pave the way for the current Americana movement. Lauderdale - who has released at least one, and sometimes as many as three, records every years since 1998 - is a true songwriter's songwriter, the second most recorded writer in George Strait's canon as well as the writer or co-writer of country hits by Patty Loveless, George Jones, Mark Chesnutt, and the Dixie Chicks. Also known as an intuitive sideman, Lauderdale has enhanced the music of countless iconic artists, including Dr. Ralph Stanley, the North Mississippi Allstars, Donna the Buffalo, Elvis Costello, and Buddy Miller. Other collaborations include albums recorded with members of Elvis Presley and gram Parson's band - a.k.a. the Dream Lovers - as well as two collections co-written with legendary Grateful Dead collaborator Robert Hunter. As if all that weren't enough, Lauderdale is co-host - with Buddy Miller - of SiriusXM's weekly The Buddy & Jim Radio Show, as well as co-host of Music City Roots, Nashville's long-running roots and Americana variety show.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You