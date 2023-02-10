Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jill Barber Finds A Precious And Empowering Balance Between The Spotlight And Motherhood With 'Homemaker'

Feb. 10, 2023  
 "One day I was headlining Massey Hall, and the next day I was sweeping a messy hall," jokes Juno-nominated songwriter Jill Barber about the origins of her brand new album Homemaker.

The reality is, having spent the last 20 years playing nearly every folk and jazz festival in Canada-and captivating audiences across the globe in Japan, Europe, Australia, Mexico, South America, the USA, and the Middle East-Barber recently began feeling an increasing disparity between her public image as "Canada's Sweetheart" and the reality of her domestic life as an overwhelmed wife and mother. But, as strong, smart women like Barber tend to do, she took her life and her story back into her own hands.

"I needed to write this album in order to reconcile these two versions of myself and feel okay about all aspects of who I am," she says of this collection of songs which tell the story of what happens to the young romantic when she reaches "middle age." Much to the delight of fans and critics alike, Barber has recast "The Homemaker" as the hero of her own story, reclaiming its power for herself and others.

Today, Barber also released a stunning music video for Homemaker's penultimate track, "Helium." Directed by Montreal-based artist Yang Shi, "Helium" was choreographed and performed by Winnie Ho. "The song 'Helium' evokes our ability to let go of our problems, just as we let go of helium balloons. I pictured this story of a dancer navigating through her problems-represented by the helium balloons-and trying to get free of them," says Shi. "[The subject] is constantly attached to a single balloon, representing how we are tethered to and learn to work with some lingering thoughts and Winnie Ho's dance is expressive; both fluid and deliberate." Fans can watch the "Helium" video at this link.

Fans can stream or purchase Homemaker now in its entirety right here and check out the album's accompanying music videos- "Instant Cash for Gold," "Joint Account," and "Beautiful Life"-at their respective links. A full list of Jill Barber's tour dates can be found below or at jillbarber.com/shows.




Chessa Rich releases “Julia” from the forthcoming album Deeper Sleeper. Featuring Alex Bingham of Hiss Golden Messenger on bass and synths and Joseph Terrell of Mipso on background vocals, “Julia” is a treatise on the creative process, paying homage to the titular Julia Cameron and her 1992 book The Artist’s Way.
Hailing from Kolbotn, the black metal capital of Norway, the music of MARBLES sounds about as dramatically different from the stereotypical idea you might have of the music this nordic country tends to produce, with a colorful indie pop sound that bridges the gap between washed out guitar-driven dream pop .
Showcasing the rich baritone celebrated by Billboard as “one of the most distinctive voices of country’s modern era,” Diamond-certified star Darius Rucker offers a powerful take on Rihanna’s Oscar-nominated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” theme song, “Lift Me Up,” with his version of the anthemic ballad available everywhere now.
fKelela has something new to say. Or rather, new ways to express what people really think, but too often, dare not say. For February 2023's RAVEN, the singer-songwriter is delivering 15 new songs and imploring listeners to go even deeper into themselves. Vulnerability and radical surrender are the tentpoles of love, romantic or otherwise.

Alternative Pop singer/songwriter and recording artist Zhaklina recently released her new single, 'Pretend.'
Following the impressive reception of her debut EP 'truth or truth,' Ava Della Pietra, the multi-talented singer/songwriter and Broadway actress, is back with her brand new single, “happy for you.”
Singer-songwriter Kelsey Hickman releases her highly anticipated single, 'Novocaine.' As a performer, Kelsey electrifies audiences with her magnetic stage presence and capable vocal ranges, telling a creative story with her rock and country tones.
Widely viewed as the Queen of house music, Crystal Waters has shown no signs of slowing down since her breakthrough in 1991 - recently praised by Washington Post as an artist who helped “bring house music to the masses”. Since her start, she's landed thirteen Billboard #1s, continues to be one of the most sampled and covered artists (see Coldplay's cover here), and every new song she releases finds its way into the sets of today's most iconic DJs.
Truth Decay, the eighth studio album from English rock band You Me At Six is out now via Rise Records.
