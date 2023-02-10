Jill Barber Finds A Precious And Empowering Balance Between The Spotlight And Motherhood With 'Homemaker'

"One day I was headlining Massey Hall, and the next day I was sweeping a messy hall," jokes Juno-nominated songwriter Jill Barber about the origins of her brand new album Homemaker.

The reality is, having spent the last 20 years playing nearly every folk and jazz festival in Canada-and captivating audiences across the globe in Japan, Europe, Australia, Mexico, South America, the USA, and the Middle East-Barber recently began feeling an increasing disparity between her public image as "Canada's Sweetheart" and the reality of her domestic life as an overwhelmed wife and mother. But, as strong, smart women like Barber tend to do, she took her life and her story back into her own hands.

"I needed to write this album in order to reconcile these two versions of myself and feel okay about all aspects of who I am," she says of this collection of songs which tell the story of what happens to the young romantic when she reaches "middle age." Much to the delight of fans and critics alike, Barber has recast "The Homemaker" as the hero of her own story, reclaiming its power for herself and others.

Today, Barber also released a stunning music video for Homemaker's penultimate track, "Helium." Directed by Montreal-based artist Yang Shi, "Helium" was choreographed and performed by Winnie Ho. "The song 'Helium' evokes our ability to let go of our problems, just as we let go of helium balloons. I pictured this story of a dancer navigating through her problems-represented by the helium balloons-and trying to get free of them," says Shi. "[The subject] is constantly attached to a single balloon, representing how we are tethered to and learn to work with some lingering thoughts and Winnie Ho's dance is expressive; both fluid and deliberate." Fans can watch the "Helium" video at this link.

Fans can stream or purchase Homemaker now in its entirety right here and check out the album's accompanying music videos- "Instant Cash for Gold," "Joint Account," and "Beautiful Life"-at their respective links. A full list of Jill Barber's tour dates can be found below or at jillbarber.com/shows.